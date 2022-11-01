The countdown for Shah Rukh Khan's birthday has begun. The birthday of Badshah of Bollywood is no less than a festival across the globe. As the actor turns a year older and wiser, fans worldwide have already gathered near his Mannat bungalow to wish the actor.

After two years of muted celebrations owing to the covid-19 pandemic, fans this year are hoping that the actor will greet his fans from Mannat like he used to do earlier.

However, fans on social media are waiting with bated breath for the teaser/ trailer of Pathaan. Reportedly the teaser will be dropped tomorrow on SRK's big day.

Ahead of King Khan's birthday fans throng outside his Mumbai bungalow Mannat

Ahead of his birthday fans on Twitter have already started to pour birthday wishes for SRK. Most of the fans and well-wishers have gathered outside his bungalow in Mumbai to wish him sharp at midnight today.

Several videos of SRK fans waiting outside Mannat surfaced online earlier today. The videos shared on social media show a crowd waiting to catch a glimpse of the superstar. While some are taking pictures outside the gate, others are seen patiently waiting.

Pathaan teaser to drop online on his birthday!

According to several reports, the Pathaan teaser might actually drop tomorrow. Fans on Twitter have requested the makers and want the teaser of SRK's much-awaited comeback film new teaser. And what better day than his birthday? Shah Rukh Khan gifts his fans what they have been waiting for. And just hours before the big day, pictures from the sets of Pathaan have gone viral.

In the viral pictures, Deepika is seen in a wrap-around skirt that has a thigh-high slit and a bikini top. While SRK is seen in a blue shirt, and he is sporting long tresses Maybe we'll see some of the shots and outfits in the teaser as well.

Take a look

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan shot for the film in Spain across locations. This is Deepika's second film with Shah Rukh Khan. The actress made her debut with Om Shanti Om, where SRK was the protagonist.

What time will the Pathaan teaser drop online?

According to Pinkvilla, the teaser of Pathaan will be launched digitally in the window of 10.30 am to 11.30 am.

Pre-birthday wishes pour in from all across the globe for Shah Rukh Khan

A fan-made poster of SRK ahead of his 57th birthday is doing the rounds on the internet.

When will Pathaan release

Pathaan is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand. Apart from Deepika the film also has John Abraham. Reports suggest that Salman Khan might have a cameo in the movie.

Upcoming projects

Shah Rukh Khan has three releases next year – Pathaan, Jawaan and Dunki.