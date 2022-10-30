On Saturday night, GEN Z stars Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Aryan Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Shanaya Kapoor and other star kids recently attended a Halloween Party in the city.

Orhan Awatramani hosted the Halloween bash. The videos and pictures from the bash have surfaced on social media wherein we can see Aryan sporting kohled eyes and a splash of blood. Ananya Panday was dressed as Kareena Kapoor Khan's popular onscreen character Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. Navya Naveli Nanda looked beautiful as Jasmine from Aladdin. Shanaya Kapoor was dressed as a princess she had also worn a tiara along with her dress.

However, a section of netizens was not impressed with the star kids and bashed them online ruthlessly.

Aryan Khan - Navya Naveli Nanda and other star kids trolled

In Aryan Khan's entry video at the Halloween party one wrote, 'Baap ka paise hai bhai tu kyuu attitude dikha raha hai', another said, 'Why is he so rude, he doesn't have any special achievement, just his father's name." While some of SRK's fans showered love on Aryan Khan.

Some even trolled the netizens that they have forgotten the culture and values of India and are celebrating Halloween. Some netizens also mocked their outfits, saying that the party didn't seem like Halloween but looked like a fancy dress competition of Bollywood or a school annual function.

A user said, "Bollywood wale Hollywood festival celebrates kr rhe hai wah #halloween ka itna celebration to yaha nhi ho rha jitna abb india mei ho rha hai"

Looking at Navya in Jasmine look for the part fans started to tease her with Siddhant Chaturvedi.

A fan mentioned, "Aladdin (Siddhant chaturvedi) ki Jasmine (Navya)." However, a user mentioned, "It's a Halloween party.. Why she dressed up like a fancy dress competition."

"They should rename Halloween as Disney day": Navya Naveli, and Shanaya Kapoor brutally trolled for their outfits.

What is Halloween and when is it celebrated?

Halloween, a contraction to All Hallows' Eve, is a holiday observed on October 31, the evening before All Saints' (or All Hallows') Day. The celebration marks the day before the Western Christian feast of All Saints and initiates the season of Allhallowtide, which lasts three days and concludes with All Souls' Day.

Mainly celebrated in America, Europe, and East Asia. For the last couple of years, Halloween partiesHalloween parties have been happening in several cities in India.