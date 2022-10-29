Comedians Bharti Singh and her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa have landed in legal trouble, as Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau has filed a 200-page charge sheet against the comedians in an alleged two-year-old drugs case. They were arrested in 2020 in connection with a drugs case, they are currently out on bail.

A Tweet from the Twitter handle of ANI, read, "Mumbai NCB files a 200-page charge sheet against comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiya before the court. They were arrested in 2020 in connection with a drugs case, they are currently out on bail: NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau)."

Did Bharti and Harsh consume drugs?

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested the couple in late 2020 on alleged charges of possession of a small quantity of Marijuana and consumption of drugs, sending shockwaves in the entertainment world. They were arrested after a raid at their home and office in Andheri west that led to the seizure of 86.50 gms of Marijuana. They were granted bail of Rs 15,000 each.

Earlier, ANI quoted an NCB official saying, "Both Bharti and her husband Haarsh Limbachiya accepted consumption of Ganja."The search was conducted as part of a probe by the NCB into alleged drug use in the entertainment industry.

Bharti and Haarsh were booked under sections 20(b)(ii)(A) (involves a small quantity of drugs) and 8(c) (possession of drugs) and 27 (consumption of drugs) of the NDPS Act.

When did the probe begin?

After the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020 on the basis of WhatsApp chats involving drugs. NCB has been probing the alleged drug use in Bollywood.

Personal life

Earlier this year, Bharti and Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed a baby boy. They are proud parents to a six-month-old baby boy, Lakshya.