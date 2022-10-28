The wait is finally over! On October 28, BTS Jin dropped his solo single The Astronaut along with the music video for the title track of the same name. There is also a surprise for his fans as the video has a special cameo by Coldplay's Chris Martin.

Taking to YouTube, HYBE shared the official music video treating fans to Jin's song. The video starts with Jin looking at a burning spaceship in a field as he sat in a deserted place. The entire MV of BTS' Jin shows him solving crossword puzzles while sitting comfortably in his bed

Watch the official MV of The Astronaut here:

BTS ARMY got emotional as they felt that the song is a gift for his fans before Jin leaves to join the South Korean army. Sharing a clip-on Twitter, a fan wrote, "The kid is army and we've had so much fun but he has to leave us but he'll come back cuz we're family." Another one mentioned, "Chris Martin's cameo in the astronaut mv as a news reporter im crying."

"The song and MV made me cry so much like so much. I really love it. Thank you Jin so much for the amazing art you gave us," tweeted another person.

Fans pointed out that the BTS band member has ARMY written on his neck in braille in the video. Take a look

Jin and Coldplay to perform on "The Astronaut"

Jin would also be performing the single with Coldplay at their concert in Argentina on October 28.

For the unaware, The Astronaut is a pop rock genre song that is a collaboration track between Jin and Coldplay. Jin penned the lyrics for his army. Coldplay participated in co-writing the song.

The song and MV made me cry so much like so much.. I really love it. Thank you Jin so much for the amazing art you gave us ??



Conversation between BTS Jin and Chris Martin from Coldplay!

For the unversed, recently Chris and Jin's conversation was shared on Twitter by BTS' official account. A part of Chris' conversation read, "And thank you for inspiring the song. When we spoke about you having to leave for a while and missing the band and your fans, it was really powerful. I think the song found its way because of that conversation."

Jin also said, "Thank you so much for working so closely on this song with me and listening to my opinions every step of the way. I feel super honoured to have worked with you, my superstar, my bro."

