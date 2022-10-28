Salman Khan is back to what he does best—hosting and roasting Bigg Boss 16 contestants on Weekend Ka Vaar. Ardent BB fans missed the actor as he was away last week. The actor was diagnosed with dengue and was on the road to recovery. And now as he has recovered and is doing fine. The actor shot for the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes yesterday (Thursday) with the cast of Phone Bhoot. The actor shot with his ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif. The promo of Katrina and Salman Khan dancing to the latest version of Tip-Tip Barsa Pani has set the interest ablaze! Their electrifying chemistry is simply unmissable!

What happens when ex-lovers Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan unite on the stage of Bigg Boss 16?

Indeed, tonight's episode of Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode will be a special one. Katrina Kaif, Salman's ex-girlfriend, Katrina Kaif will promote her upcoming movie Phone Bhoot. Salman and Katrina will be seen sharing the screen space together for the first time after Katrina Kaif's wedding with Vicky Kaushal.

A video from the show has gone viral where Salman and Katrina set the stage on fire as they dance to 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' remake from the film Sooryavanshi. Fans have been loving their on-screen chemistry and they simply can't get over them.

Watch their electrifying performance!

Katrina was joined by Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, her co-stars from the film. However, none of them was seen in the promo doing rounds on social media for tonight's episode.

Well, is Weekend Ka Vaar complete without, Salman Khan schooling the contestants? It has been over a month since the reality show began and some of the contestants in the show haven't been able to play the game or manage to make their presence felt in the house.

Salman Khan slams Ankit Gupta for his disinterest in the show

As per a promo shared on Colors official handle we can Salman asks Ankit why he has come to the show. He replies, "Yeh show jeetne (to win the show)." Salman says he feels Ankit doesn't want to stay in the house.

Several viewers of Bigg Boss 16 agreed with Salman in the comments. One wrote, "I love #priyankit but this is necessary for Ankit for looking forward and for future success."

Salman Khan slams Sumbul as well.

In the promo shared by Salman Khan, he said, "You had claimed here on stage that you were strong. You are not visible in this house. You don't listen to your parents. Should I show you how you look inside the Bigg Boss house?"

He asks Sumbul Touqeer to move back and lead her to the gate far away from the screen. "Just like that, you look insignificant in the house", adds Salman Khan.

Take a look

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan's Tiger 3 starring Katrina Kaif is slated to release next year on Diwali 2023. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is scheduled to release on Eid 2023.