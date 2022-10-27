Bollywood's one of most favourite couples Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to embrace parenthood. The actor is basking in the success of his recently released film Brahmastra. And now the film is all set to premiere on the streaming platform Disney+ Hostar on November 4.

The lead cast of the film Alia and Ranbir will now have to promote the film again for the viewers to watch it on the OTT platform. Taking to Instagram, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukherji shared the fun video on Wednesday.

Ranbir Kapoor's secret Instagram handle revealed!

Taking to social media Ayan Mukerji shared the clip first and disclosing Ranbir has a secret Instagram account, he wrote, "Ranbir, I hope you're reading this from your secret Instagram account - You have 2 more parts to go on Brahmastra so you better be nice to me."

Fans speculated that Ranbir has a secret Instagram account with the name, "reymar_1528" and the profile name is RK. which Ayan Mukerji follows.

Alia Bhatt shared the same video of Ranbir talking about Brahmastra'

Alia shared a video of Ranbir Kapoor ranting about Brahmastra's promotions and took a jibe at Alia's Shiva Shiva dialogue. The funny promotional video got thumbs up from fans and friends of Ranbir and Alia.

In the video Ranbir dressed in a white shirt says, "Brahmastra Disney+Hotstar pe aa rahi hai toh uska matlab kya hai. Promotions, more promotions, more promotions. More, more, more, more promotions. Itna toh Alia ne film mein Shiva Shiva nahi bola hoga."

Which translates to, " Brahmastra is coming on Disney+Hotstar which means more and more promotion. The amount of time we have promoted the film, Alia has not even said 'Shiva, Shiva' in the film. I've become a ghost by dancing so much. Alia has lost her voice by singing Kesariya at every event. We have flown 150 drones and distributed 250 sweets. What should I do now? Go to everyone's home, and personally ask them 'ladies and gentlemen our film Brahmastra is coming on Disney+ Hostar, please watch it'. Light is coming, light has come. Happy Diwali. Brahmastra is a monster hit. What does Ayan think that I don't have a life except for Brahmastra promotions?

Soon after Ayan Mukerji calls Ranbir and orders to promote the film, and the actor agrees to promote the film, "We must promote Brahmastra. Correct. Let's do it. Sabko dekhni padegi Brahmastra.(Everyone should watch Brahmastra) Yes, sir, light is coming."

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone react

Upon seeing the video, Alia and Ranbir's family and friends from the industry flocked to Alia's comments section and dropped laughing emojis.

Deepika Padukone who is Ranbir Kapoor's ex dropped several grinning face emojis. While Ranveer Singh dropped laughing emojis.

Meanwhile, Brahmastra garnered positive responses from the audience and collected over ₹425 crore gross worldwide at the box office.