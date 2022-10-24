After two years of muted celebrations owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, Diwali is special and grand this year. Just like in the good old times, Bollywood celebrities are once again celebrating the festival with joy and are busy attending and hosting Diwali parties. On the other hand, people across India are enjoying the festival with elaborate decoctions in their offices and home from lighting lamps, meeting people and exchanging gifts, people are enjoying the festival once again. On this auspicious occasion of Diwali, B-Town celebs have extended heartfelt Diwali wishes to their fans. Right from Amitabh Bachchan to Kareena Kapoor Khan to Alia Bhatt, celebrities have taken to their social media and wished their instafam and fans.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan wish their fans Diwali in the most adorable way!

It's indeed a very special Diwali for new parents Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan as they will be celebrating the festival with their newborn twin boys. Filmmaker Vignesh shared an adorable video featuring his wife Nayanthara and two boys in their arms as they extend Diwali wishes to fans.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Vignesh Shivan wrote: "Happy Diwali to every TWO of you. Thala Diwali for us in all sense. Happy happy Diwali Diwali for all of you ! Wishing all you lovely people only happiness and peace amidst all the hurdles that life keeps against you :). Pray Hard , love hard ! Cos ... Love is all we can have for each and everyone ... love is all that will make this life beautiful and prosperous! Trust in God trust in love trust in manifesting in goodness and the universe always makes sure that everything becomes beautiful."

Fam Jam: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's Diwali lunch pictures call for a postcard-worthy shot

On Sunday evening, Kareena Kapoor hosted a Diwali dinner at her Mumbai residence. Fanily members of the Kapoor family and the Pataudi's attended the dinner. Kareena Kapoor and her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan shared a family photo from the celebrations on her Instagram profile.

In the pictures shared by Kareena, Kapoor sister Karisma and Kareena are posing with their parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita. Aunts Neetu Kapoor and Rima Jain are also seen in the picture. Alia Bhatt who is soon going to embrace motherhood was not part of the family gathering. The actress took to her social media account and shared she is celebrating Diwali in bed.

Alia Bhatt is celebrating her Diwali in bed

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are soon going to embrace parenthood. She took to her Instagram handle and wished fans Happy Diwali. The actress shared a throwback picture from last year and wrote, " Happy Diwali from throwback me as current me is spending Diwali in bed."

Global icon Priyanka Chopra extended Diwali wishes to her fans

Priyanka Chopra Jonas wished fans on the occasion of Diwali. She wrote, "Wishing peace, light and love in all abundance for all."

Deepika Padukone lights up our feed with stunning pictures

Deepika Padukone dropped a set of pretty pictures from her recent photoshoot and wished her fans on the occasion of Diwali

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif share their Diwali party look as they wish their Insta fam

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina wished their Instafam by sharing their Diwali on their respective Instagram profile. Vicky also commented on wifey Katrina's stunning saree pictures that she had posted.

Newly minted mother Sonam Kapoor and doting daddy Anand Ahuja spread festive cheer

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja sent festive greetings to their fans on social media on the occasion of Diwali.

Take a look at what Bollywood celebs shared on their IG to wish their Instafam and fans!

Wish each and every one of you a very HAPPY AND WONDERFUL DIWALI and a magnificent Festival season ahead. May God bless all of you with his love, best of his blessing and peace and prosperity. ❤️❤️❤️?? pic.twitter.com/uT9VjsqScW — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) October 24, 2022

May this auspicious day takes away all your sorrows and fills your life with happines. Wishing everyone a blessed, prosperous & very Happy Diwali.#HappyDiwali #Diwali2022 pic.twitter.com/tagU6cJs6s — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) October 24, 2022