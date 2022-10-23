Bollywood celebrities are bust attending Diwali parties hosted by their industry friends. Earlier this week, Ramesh Taurani, Taapsee Pannu, Manish Malhotra, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kriti Sanon hosted a lavish start-studded Diwali bash. And on Saturday night, Dusshera producer Anand Pandit hosted a grand Diwali party for his close friends from the industry.

The party was graced by Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Ajay Devgn and others.

Celebs galore at Anand Pandit's party

Amitabh Bachchan was one of the first guests to arrive at the party. Big B opted for a multi-colored kurta. While Akshay Kumar made an early entry and was also seen performing puja, he opted for a shimmery white kurta.

Unlike others, Hrithik instead sported a casual look. He wore denim pants with a black tee underneath a black jacket.

Sidharth Malhotra opted for a red kurta. At the same time, Katrik Aaryan wore a navy blue kurta. Power couple, Kajol and Ajay Devgn walked hand-in-hand at the party. And looked regal as ever.

Shotgun, Shatrughan Sinha was accompanied by his wife Poonam Sinha, who wore a gorgeous black saree. While Shatrughan Sinha opted for a formal outfit

Take a look at the videos and pictures.

Others who attended the party were Anupam Kher, Manoj Bajpayee, Sharman Joshi, Manoj Joshi and Sailesh Lodha, Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Sanon, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Patralekhaa, Rajkummar Rao, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Kapil Sharma, Jeetendra, Rakesh Roshan, Javed Jaffery, Mizan Jafry, Ronit Roy, Abhimanyu Dassani and Anand L Rai were dressed to their best at the party.