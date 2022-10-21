The party was attended by Genelia D'Souza-Riteish Deshmukh, Rakul Preet Singh- Jackky Bhagnani, Saqib Saleem, Shriya Saran with her husband Andrei Koscheev, Elli AvrRam, Gurfateh Pirzada with his sister Mehreen Pirzada, Pratik Gandhi with his wife Bhamini Oza to name a few.

Taapsee has added another feather to her cap, the actress has now donned the hat of a producer and last night, the actress hosted her first-ever party as a producer for her production house Outsiders Films.

Who wore what!

The hostess, Taapsee Pannu looked stunning in a white ensemble. At the same time, Shriya Saran opted for a yellow lehenga with a plunging neckline. Shriya's husband opted for an ethnic outfit.

Genelia D'Souza opted for a vibrant pink saree while Riteish complimented her in a black ensemble. Rakul Preet Singh was also at the party with her boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani. She looked pretty in a lehenga while Jackky opted for a red kurta.

Ravi Dubey with his wife Sargun Mehta was also snapped at the party. The Gulati siblings, Pavail and Parul also attended the party. For the unversed, Pavail played Taapsee's husband in the film.

Work-wise

For the uninitiated, Tappsee Pannu's production house, Outsiders Films, has Blurr and Dhak Dhak in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Dobaaraa. Next, she will be seen in Blurr, co-starring Gulshan Devaiah. It is a remake of the Spanish film Julia's Eyes. This is Taapsee's first project as a producer.