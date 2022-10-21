Bollywood celebs are busy attending pre-Diwali parties, after producer Ramesh Taurani and actress Kriti Sanon's party on October 19. Ace designer Manish Malhotra threw a star-studded pre-Diwali bash which was attended by several celebrities and stylists.

The celebrities looked elegant in ethnic wear as they smiled and waved at the paparazzi stationed outside Manish Malhotra's residence. But what caught the eyes of paps was actor Siddhanth Chaturvedi smiling and blushing when one of the photogs teased him with Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli's name.

Paparazzi tease rumoured couple Navya and Siddhant

In a video doing rounds on social media, Siddhant is seen greeting the paparazzi outside and posing for pictures. A photographer said,", "Navya ji aa rahe hain, ruk jaiye an" (Please wait Navua Naveli is just coming).The minute the paps teased him the actor smiled with folded hands and walked inside the party venue.

In another clip from the Diwali party that was shared online, Navya, , was also teased about Siddharth. Navya posed for the paparazzi along with her friend and actor Shanaya Kapoor. The paps teased her saying, "Navya, koi aapka intezaar kar raha tha (someone was waiting for you)."

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Nanda Naveli exude elegance

Siddhanth looked dapper in a beige kurta pyjama. While Navya looked stunning in a red and golden ethnic outfit

Are Siddhanth and Navya Naveli dating?

For the unversed, rumours of the actor dating Navya have been doing the rounds for a few months now. Previously, Navya had shared pictures with noodles from Japan during a visit to the country. It read, "Made some noodles today." On the same day, Siddhant dropped a video from his vanity van and wrote, "Her noodles."

Siddhant Chaturvedi work front

On the work front, Siddhant was last seen with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday in Gehraiyaan. He will be next seen in Phone Bhoot alongside Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. The movie is set to be released on November 4, 2022.