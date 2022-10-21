After the stupendous success of the previous season i.e. The Crown season 4, on Thursday, October 20, 2022, the trailer of The Crown season 5 was dropped. This season is expected to explore the royals in the early 1990s. This period is generally thought of as a low point for the royal family.

As the story is inspired by real events, this fictional dramatisation tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign.

With the new decade in its stride, the Royal Family are presented with possibly their biggest challenge to date; as the public openly questions their role in '90s Britain.

The clip begins with a brief mention of the 1992 Windsor Castle Fire before it focuses on the conflict raging within the family, as Princess Diana separates from Charles and The Firm attempts to keep her from speaking out.

The ensemble cast of The Crown season 5

Cast: Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles. Jonny Lee Miller takes on the role of John Major. Salim Daw is Mohamed Al Fayed and Khalid Abdalla is Dodi Fayed.

Format: 10 episodes x 60 mins

Created and Written by: Peter Morgan

The Crown S 5 trailer Twitter reactions

Ever since the trailer of the series was unveiled, fans have been garnering praise and are looking forward to the Royal spectacle.

A user wrote, "Can we just give a round of applause to whoever's in charge of casting bc MY GOD! Blur your eyes and the real person is right there in front of you. It's that accurate, you'd feel like you're looking into the past. But I know this season is gonna end on a heartbreaking note with Dianna's death in 97. The one death that stopped the entire world."

The second user mentioned, "Elizabeth Debicki as Diana is going to be the most remarkable potrayal ever in the Netflix's history. PERIOD."

The third one averred, "Let's be honest. The 90s is the season we have all been waiting for..."

"The actress playing Camila looks so much like her at 1:03, the casting department NEVER fails this season seems incredible !, " mentioned the fourth one.

Many were of the view that the makers unveiled the trailer of The Crow, just two hours after the UK PM Liz Truss resigned after just 45 days in office, becoming the shortest-ruling prime minister in British history. For the unversed, she came to power in early September promising an all-out push for growth, but her program proved unpalatable to financial markets as both the pound and gilts tanked amid concerns about how she'd pay for her economic plans.

The Crown Season 5 will premiere on November 9, 2022.

Netflix has confirmed that The Crown season 5 will release this November, releasing the season's first teaser as part of their annual fan event, Tudum.

Let's go down memory lane, season 4

The Crown season 4 ends with Charles and Diana's "fairytale" marriage tragically disintegrating and Margaret Thatcher suffers her political downfall. In the episode, it was shown that Prince Charles and Diana's marriage is over, but they're not separated yet. Royal enthusiasts are eagerly waiting to know what will happen next.

Will there be season 6?

It was previously announced that season five would be the final instalment. However, the writer Peter Morgan's initial plan of running the series for six seasons was reinstated.

Netflix announced that there will be a sixth season. "As we started to discuss the storylines for series five, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons."

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make an appearance?

According to the Elle website reports, Prince Harry wants Billions actor Damian Lewis to play him in a future season, and talk show host James Corden is on board with that—and wants to play Prince William.

However, Meghan Markle and Harry aren't likely to be covered on The Crown.

In January, The Crown executive producer Suzanne Mackie told the BBC, "To be honest, whatever the life of The Crown is after where we are now, I doubt we'll ever go as far into the present day. I think we'll probably...we don't travel into the present day."