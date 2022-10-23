Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan are one of the cutest father-daughter duos in tinsel town. Doting daddy SRK never fails to cheer for his daughter on social media, be it for her upcoming film or for posing with her friends and brothers AbRam and Aryan Khan. Shah Rukh Khan never fails to drop a comment on his daughter's Instagram account. Earlier this week, ace designer Manish Malhotra hosted a pre-Diwali bash for his industry friends. Suhana Khan was one of the guests who graced her presence at the party.

For the occasion, Suhana opted for a golden saree, needless to say, she looked drop-dead gorgeous in the traditional wear. However, certain netizens trolled her brutally for her inability to carry the saree. Some even said she is looking like an aunty.

While some were of the view that Suhana Khan resembled Deepika Padukone from her younger days. On Saturday evening, Suhana Khan posted pictures of herself in a shimmering gold saree and strappy blouse that she wore for Manish Malhotra's Diwali party, and it was SRK and Suhana's exchange of words that is winning the internet

Shah Rukh Khan's comment on his daughter Suhana Khan's saree pic is every father ever

On Saturday, Suhana Khan treated her fans with a new set of carousel pictures of her look from Manish Malhotra's Diwali party that was held in Mumbai.

Suhana's friends Shanaya Kapoor, and Ananya Kapoor dropped lovely comments on her pics. However, her parent's SRK and Gauri's comments wowed everyone.

Mom Gauri Khan wrote, "Sarees are so timeless." While daddy Shah Rukh Khan was awestruck seeing his daugther in saree, he wrote, "The speed at which they grow up, defies the laws of time....so elegant & graceful (did u tie the saree urself??!! )" Replying to him, Suhana said, "@iamsrk love youuu uhh no @gaurikhan did it for me."

In the pictures, Suhana looks graceful holding the pallu of her sequinned beige saree. She wore it with a strappy embellished blouse in the same shade. She summed up her with a messy bun, emerald earrings, glam makeup, and high heels.

Professional front

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan will soon make her debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. It will also star Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, Aditi Dot and Agastya Nanda.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has a slew of films lined up. He first has Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, directed by Siddharth Anand. Then, he will be seen in Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara. He also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.