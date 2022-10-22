The latest star kid on the block who is all set to make her Bollywood debut is Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's daughter, Shanaya Kapoor. The actress is up and ready to embark on the biggest journey ever. Shanaya is already in the news for the endorsements and glam photoshoots that she drops on her Instagram handle. Early this week, at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party, Shanaya made the internet swoon with her sensuous saree-clad pictures. However, like every coin has two sides, off late Shanaya Kapoor is facing the heat from netizens after her recent appearance at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash for allegedly getting face fillers.

The upcoming debutante attended the party with her besties Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan. The videos of the trio surfaced on social media, netizens started pointing out changes in her face.

Did Shanaya Kapoor get face fillers? Netizens think so

A Reddit thread shared a 'before-after' photo of Shanaya Kapoor and some of the comments read: 'Sad. Fillers must be addictive as hell', 'Saalaa puraa naksaa hi badal k rakh diyaa bey', 'Damn, it's a whole other person', said another. The other one said, "Meet the genz of bollywood She got a new nose, eye lift surgery, lip fillers, cheek fillers, and probably chin enhancement, At this point if she would even be able to move her face, i would consider her a good actress."

Netizens wonder whether Shanaya Kapoor is competing with her cousin and actor Janhvi Kapoor

"Guys i think theyre having a cousin's competition on who has bigger lips. Janhvi was definitely leading but shanaya seems to have taken the crown...for now," comparing her to Janhvi Kapoor who too is often alleged to have had her lips done.

"janhvi- kylie jenner lite shanaya- kourtney kardashian lite, " mentioned a user.

bas 2 aur and we have our desi KUWTK

Most of the netizens compared her to Kardashians

A user mentioned, "These wannabe Kardashians would ruin bollywood tbh."

Another said, "Sasti kylie jenner"

On the work front, Shanaya will make her Bollywood debut with Dharma Productions Bedhadak.