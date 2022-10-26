Social media sensation and actress Uorfi Javed is known for her sartorial fashion choices, the actress often makes DIY outfits for herself that are bold and extraordinary. The actress is most often trolled for her outfits. However, nothing stops her from creating and wearing an outfit custom-made by her. Apart from making heads turn with her fashion game, she has been part of several music videos. Uorfi was recently featured in the retention of the classic song Haye Haye Ye Majboori, being the usual Uorfi, her outfit in the music video was bold and seductive.

A certain section of netizens praised her while some slammed her for her bold act. However, unexpected Uorfi's choice of attire didn't go down well with a resident of Delhi and he went on to file a written complaint against her.

Complaint against Uorfi for 'publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act'

Reportedly, a resident from Delhi has filed a complaint against Uorfi for 'publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act'.

As per a report by ETimes, the complaint has been filed by an anonymous person in Delhi. It is a reference to the red saree Uorfi Javed has worn in the music video Haye Haye Ye Majboori. The report says the complaint has been filed for "publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit acts in electronic form." There are no other details about the same yet, and even the television star is yet to reply.

Recently, fashionista Urofi Javed was trolled for extending Diwali greetings on Instagram by sharing a topless video of hers. In the video shared by the social media sensation, Uorfi had just worn a red skirt with her tresses open, she had covered her modesty with one hand and was gorging on ladoo with her opposite hand. This irked the netizens and they brutally trolled her.

Urfi Javed makes an outfit using cassette tapes

Earlier today, Uorfi wore an outfit made of old cassette tapes. Her latest DIY dress became a talking point for the netizens. Some of them truly loved her idea and lauded her for doing so, while some of them slammed her left, right and centre. Taking to Instagram she shared a reel of hers wearing an outfit made of old cassette tapes. She wrote, "Made a dress from reels of old cassettes ! Reels dress for reels."

She was once again trolled for her act. A user commented, "FIR ke badh bhi yeh sudhri nai."