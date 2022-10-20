Bigg Boss OTT fame Uorfi Javed (formerly Urfi) never fails to amaze her fans with her bold and inexplicable looks. The actress is not only popular among fans but also the paparazzi's favourite. The photogs often capture her in and around the city. Not many are aware that Uorfi styles her own outfits. Celebrities like Ranveer Singh and fashion mogul Masaba Gupta have lauded her bizarre and unique dressing style.

Urfi Javed re-creates Hollywood supermodel Bella Hadid's iconic golden lungs inspired by French couture Schiaparelli as she steps out in the city

On Thursday evening, Uorfi made heads turn once again with her unique style statement. The social media influencer recreated Hollywood supermodel Bella Hadid's iconic golden lungs look from Cannes 2021. The actress wore a silver lung top paired up with monotone pants. Her hairstyle matched the supermodel as well.

Before heading out for photo ops, and video byte, the actress shared a reel in the same picture and captioned it as," Smoking is injurious to health."

Taking to her Instagram stories, she also mentioned that she is a huge fan of Bella Hadid and has tried to recreate French couture Schiaparelli's 'wired lungs'. The actress aced the backless wired lungs look with panache, however, the wardrobe malfunction caught everyone's attention!

She wrote: "I'm a huge huge huge fan of Schiaparelli!! It's always been my dream to wear an original Schiaparelli! Usme time hai so I made this DIY version of this piece from fall/winter 2021-22 collection! Just took some wires, twisted them made a lot of flowers, combined them together!"

Oops, moment!!

Uorfi Javed who is often seen experimenting with her DIY looks fails to hide her nipples as the camera caught her nip show when she took a few steps ahead after posing for the shutterbugs. The backless wired lungs top was unable to hide her nipples when she turned.

