Veteran actress and politician Jaya Bachchan recently grabbed eyeballs after she told a pap 'I Hope you double and fall'. The incident took place at a Mumbai fashion event that was attended by the actress with her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

When a photographer stumbled while clicking their pictures, Jaya Bachchan noticed it and said, 'serves you right'. After a while, she added, "I hope you double up and fall." However, this is not the first time when we have seen Jaya Bachchan losing her calm at paparazzi.

'People won't respect you because you're elder to them'

The video of this incident went viral on social media and netizens were seen slamming the actress-turned-politician for being so arrogant. Now, actress and social media sensation Urfi Javed has reacted to the viral clip, asking all not to be like Jaya Bachchan.

Sharing the video on her Instagram story on Tuesday, October 18, Urfi not only disapproved of her misbehaviour and also sympathised with the ones behind the lens. Urfi wrote, "Did she just say 'I hope you double and fall'. Please let's not be like her, let's hope all of us only rise. Be it the one behind the camera or in front. People won't respect you because you're elder to them or more powerful, they'll respect you if you're nice to them."

In another Instagram note, Urfi explained why she is 'so opinionated' and said that though she tries to control herself from making her opinions in public, she speaks whenever she feels it is important to.

'It shows how entitled you are...'

She shared, "Turst me sometimes I hate it too that I'm so opinionated, I wanna control but dayum this mouth. I know I'm ruining my work opportunities by speaking up but yaar chup nahi raha jata. I feel when you're quiet on matters that don't bother you, it shows how entitled you are. Apne ghar paani bijli aati hai, toh jinke ghar nahi aati unke liye hum kyun bole. Yeh wo waali baat lagti hai mujhe!"

The actress further concluded saying, "I know all human beings can never be at an equal level but at least we all can get equal opportunities to grow - for that we all need to raise our voices."

On the work front, Urfi Javed was recently seen in a music video titled Haye Haye Yeh Majboori. Prior to this, the actress was featured in several shows including 'Meri Durga', 'Puncch Beat Season 2', 'Chandra Nandini' and many more.