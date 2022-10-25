After two years of muted celebration, due to the Covid-19 pandemic this year, the celebration is grander and more special as people are now soaked in festive spirits and meeting and greeting each other like in the good old times.

On the other hand, Bollywood celebrities are busy hosting and attending Diwali parties. Last night, Amitabh Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor- Anand Ahuja hosted big Diwali bashes at their respective residence.

Star-studded Diwali bash at Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan hosted a star-studded bash at his residence on Diwali. From filmmaker Karan Johar to Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh and others attended the party on Monday evening.

Doting daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and son Abhishek Bachchan were spotted receiving the guests at the gate. Videos and photos from the Diwali party have been shared by several paparazzi accounts.

Kher's and Bachchan's make for a perfect click!

Kirron Kher took to her Instagram handle and shared inside pictures from the bash.

In one of the pictures shared by her, she is seen hugging SRK. She wrote: "Last night with my dear friend Shahrukh. So wonderful meeting old friends for Diwali."

The next picture shared by her is a carousel post that has her and Amitabh Bachchan's picture together, while the next picture shows Abhishek and Sikander along with her. She captioned, "Diwali with the Bachchans." Her son and actor Sikander Kher also shared some inside pictures from the bash.

Meanwhile once again actor Jaya Bachchan got angry at the paparazzi who had gathered to click pictures of guests arriving for the Diwali bash.