Bollywood celebrities are busy attending Diwali parties hosted by their close friends from the industry. Last night there were three parties hosted at multiple locations and celebs were busy attending all three parties. Shilpa Shetty hosted a party for B-Town celebs at her residence. Producer Krishna Kumar hosted another party in the city and the third one was by Amrit Pal Bindra. For the unversed, Amrit Pal Bindra is a renowned producer, he recently produced the OTT film Maja Ma starring Madhuri Dixit and Gajraj Rao in lead roles.

Filmmaker Amritpal Singh Bindra's party saw the presence of many celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan who entered the venue in a car with black curtains. After a few minutes his son, Aryan Khan too was snapped arriving at the venue. Other celebs who made glamorous appearances were actor-couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, rumoured love birds Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor among others. While several celebrities posed for the paparazzi, Shah Rukh entered the venue in a car with black curtains.

Shah Rukh Khan avoids media stationed outside Amrit Pal Singh's residence

SRK avoided the paparazzi as he entered the venue in a car with black curtains. The actor entered the location minutes after his son Aryan Khan was snapped. Aryan and SRK entered the venue in separate cars.

Aryan Khan is known for his face card, and fans are in awe of his looks. Many of them flocked to various paparazzo accounts and compared Aryan's looks to younger SRK, they said, "Like father, like son."

Paparaazi tease Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli once again

Actor Siddhant is currently rumoured to be dating Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. The minute he arrived, the paparazzi teased him saying 'saath mein aana chahiye tha (should have come together)'. Siddhant smiling asked, "Kiske saath (With whom)?" Navya, came in a separate car and opted for a red outfit.

Several videos posted by the paparazzi on Instagram show actor-couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai at the Diwali party at Amrit Pal Bindra's residence.

Power couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were twinning in black, the gorgeous couple smiled and waved to the photogs stationed at the party venue.

Other celebs who amped up the glam quotient at the party are Nysa Devgan, (Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter), Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, and Janhvi Kapoor.

Till then, keep reading this space for all the latest news and updates from the entrainment arena.