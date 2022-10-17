BTS Army will have to wait till 2025 for their next album. As HYBE-owned Bighit Music, has confirmed, all hit band BTS members will join the South Korean military for national service. The confirmation ends years of debate over whether K-pop stars might be exempted from military duties.

All you need to know about why BTS will be joining the South Korean military army!

In South Korea, all able-bodied men aged 18-28 must serve for about two years. The seven BTS members had been allowed to put off starting their military service until they turned 30. The oldest, Jin, is currently 29 years old and will be the first to start followed by J-Hope, South Korea retains compulsory military service mainly because the country is still technically at war with its nuclear-armed neighbour, North Korea.

BigHit Music's official statement

The group's label BigHit Music announced that Jin will be the 1st member of BTS to serve his mandatory military duty, followed by his other 6 bandmates based on individual plans.

The statement read as: "BigHit MUSIC is proud to announce today that the members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfil their military service. After the phenomenal concert to support Busan's bid for the World Expo 2030, and as each individual embarks on solo endeavors, it's a perfect time and the members of BTS are honored to serve."

"Since the creation of BTS over ten years ago, the band has risen to international success, broken records, and catapulted K-Pop into the global stratosphere. BIGHIT MUSIC has focused to the milestone moment when it would be possible to respect the needs of the country and for these healthy young men to serve with their countrymen, and that's now. Group member Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government. Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans. Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment."

I will see BTS in 2025! I'll work hard! pic.twitter.com/xPFQMXWpAV — thv_jl ♡⁷ (@jl_moonchild) October 17, 2022

When will they resume?

The band - RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook - will resume "around 2025" following their service commitment.

How ARMYs will react when we reunite with BTS in 2025 ?? https://t.co/vasb4XM4Dr — Military Wifeu⁷ til 2025 ? (@ChimCel31) October 17, 2022

BTS in 2025: Army trends

Ever since BigHit music confirmed the military services for the BTS band, the BTS fandom fondly known as BTS Army is largely waiting for 2025. Take a look at some of the comments by the Army that are heartbroken by the news.

BIGHIT MUSIC announced that Jin will be the 1st member of BTS to serve his mandatory military duty, followed by his other 6 bandmates based on individual plans. Their goal is to reconvene as a group in 2025.



BTS never asked for an exemption/was used by many in this discussion.+ — Jae-Ha Kim 김재하 (@GoAwayWithJae) October 17, 2022

A COMPILATIONS OF KIM SEOKJIN EXPRESSING HIS LOVE AND GRATITUDE TO ARMYs ??



----

I WILL WAIT FOR YOU TILL 2025 BTS

BTS AND ARMY FOREVER

FANDOM HUG

SEE YOU SOON BTS IN 2025

WE WILL WAIT FOR YOU JIN#석진아사랑해하트 #ForeverWithBTS#ForeverWithBTS #BTSJIN #JIN pic.twitter.com/jQPhrGcN9P — uarmyhope (@purpleworld0620) October 17, 2022

2025 might seem far away but life goes by so fast, we are already in 2023 in 2 months they have so much prepared for us. i know it’s scary and new to all of us but we are going to have wonderful years with new experiences as armys to come back to the best version of bts — lau⁷ (@jvnggkuk) October 17, 2022

Age of BTS boy band members?

As per the kpopoffical website, V: is 26 years old, Jimin: 26 years old Jungkook: 25 Years Old, RM: 28 years old, J-Hope: 28 years old, Suga: 29 years old, Jin: 29 years old.

Can the BTS boy band perform during military service?

As per reports, under a 2019 revision of the law, globally recognised K-pop stars were allowed to put off their service until 30.

Over the years, some categories have won exemptions - either allowed to put off service or to do shorter service - including Olympics and Asian Games medal winners and classical musicians and dancers who win top prizes at certain competitions.

Currently, parliament is now debating a bill that would shorten military service for K-pop stars.

So, let's buckle up the seat belts, guys! First, it's Kim Seokjin. We must do everything to make his songs reach the top of the charts. It's time to show that we love our BTS and will always support them!

WE WILL WAIT FOR YOU

WE LOVE YOU BTS?#BTS #KimSeokJin #btsjin pic.twitter.com/CD5xyfQtUo — The Eclipse?? (@the_eclipse13) October 17, 2022

Defence Minister Lee Jong-sup, speaking at the parliamentary session, said that by allowing BTS to continue performing, the military could serve national interests without affecting the already shrinking pool of personnel resources due to low birth rates. However, BTS' management, Big Hit, did not respond to a request for comment.

Lee Ki Sik, the commissioner of the Military Manpower Administration, had said, "Even if they join the military, there would be a way to give them a chance to practise and perform together if there are scheduled concerts abroad. As many people highly value (artists serving) in the military, that may help boost their popularity even more."

In April, a Big Hit official said some members were having a "hard time" because of uncertainties over the parliament debate, calling for a decision.

BTS had announced a break in June 2022

Meanwhile, BTS announced a break in June from group musical activities to pursue solo projects, raising questions about the band's future.

They reunited to perform a free concert on Saturday in the city of Busan in support of South Korea's bid to host the World Expo 2030 in the port city.

Fascinating facts about BTS

BTS became the first Asian band to win artist of the year at the American Music Awards last year, and they met US President Joe Biden at the White House in May to discuss hate crimes targeting Asians.

Here are some of the hit songs by the BTS band, that the army just can't get over!