Renowned rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West now known as 'Ye', is in the news again. Last week, Kanye's social media accounts Instagram and Twitter were restricted for sharing antisemitic statements. And now the rapper-entrepreneur has turned to YouTube to share his thoughts. The rapper grabbed eyeballs this time for showing visibly uncomfortable p*** on his phone to sports brand executives.

What actually happened?

On Monday (Oct. 10), Kanye West on his YouTube channel shared a 30-minute short film titled Last Week. In the same clip, Ye was seen sitting with multiple Adidas employees and later he pulls out his phone to show them a p*** video in the middle of the discussion.

Soon, one of the men asked, "Is this a porn movie?" to which Kanye replied saying, "Yeah!" "Jesus Christ," one of them exclaimed.

The Yeezy founder kept his phone close to their faces despite their discomfort. the phone was ultimately taken away from him by one of the guys, who then yelled, "Come on man, come on!"

The reason

According to Page Six, The X-rated movie's apparent goal was to draw parallels between its story and Kanye's business dealings with the sportswear company, which is in charge of producing and distributing his billion-dollar Yeezy brand.

As per the video, Ye was heard telling the execs seated opposite him: "You guys have done wrong by the company, by the business, and by the partnership."

"The whole concept of this video is that the guy had cheated. So, then the girl was like, 'Well, I'm gonna do the thing that is your worst nightmare.' This is your worst nightmare pointing toward another person in the meeting, who he'd said moments earlier should be appointed CEO of Adidas, Ye adds.

When did the meeting take place?

Nothing is clear on when exactly this meeting took place but based on comments made in the video, it was possibly the day after Ye terminated his partnership with Gap on Sept. 15.

Netizens slam Kanye for his behaviour

Netizens slam Kanye for his behaviour towards Adidas employees, one netizen wrote, "he's so disgusting you can tell they felt extremely uncomfortable." Another user wrote, "I would question the integrity of any company that does business with #KanyeWest or has any kind of business association with him. Adidas doesn't need him and neither does any other reputable company. Some even advised Kanye to take his medicines.

