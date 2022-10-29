Actor Michele Morrone enthralled the audience with his performance in 365 Days. The actor is currently in Seoul for the promotion of the film. And it seems Morrone's stay at the hotel wasn't pleasant and the actor called out the hotel for racism. The actor took to his Instagram stories and narrated the incident

What did Michele Morrone share on Instagram stories?

Michele took to his IG story and claimed that he had to face racism at the Shilla Hotel, one of Seoul's most prestigious luxury hotels. He wrote, "It's not my habit to write something like this but this time I feel like doing it: If you wanna visit Seoul, NEVER go to Shilla hotel. Probably the internal politics of this hotel teaches disrespect to people who come from a culture other than the asian one. My parents taught me to respect everyone in front of me without judging anyone. I'm 32 years old and have visited almost all over the world, but I have never been treated like this before in a hotel (which I pay for) Other than that (this hotel) I'm incredibly in love with this culture, the food it's crazy good and the people are so nice and kind with me, especially my fans! I love Seoul!"

The hotel has since denied claims, citing a misunderstanding.

Soon after Michele Morrone's claim, Shilla Hotel denied citing a misunderstanding. "We do also have rooms that allow smoking. But we cannot confirm with you what type of room Morrone was staying in, as it is considered his personal information. It is impossible for a hotel to show preferential treatment to only Asians. I think there was a misunderstanding between us. We have solved the misunderstanding now and it is our knowledge that he has deleted the post from social media. We will always do our best to make sure guests that stay with us do not experience discomfort." — Shilla Hotel Representative

Korean netizens turned the tables on him.

After the hotel responded to Morrone's claims, Korean netizens slammed the Italian actor and were in disbelief that Michele Morrone would face racism

A user wrote,"The Shilla Hotel would never do that, but if they did, they could sue them."

"I hope Shilla continues this, LOL", another commented. The third mentioned, "White people are even stealing racism now." The fourth one mentioned, "The real racism here is what he does. What is this white man talking about?"