It's Shah Rukh Khan's birthday today. The actor has turned 57, wishes have been pouring in for the actor on social media. The fans are eagerly waiting for the Pathaan teaser and as promised, King Khan gave his fans the gift they have been longing for. The teaser of Pathaan starring Deepika Padukone, Johan Abraham and Shah Rukh Khan is out. Badshah of Bollywood took to his social media handles and shared the teaser.

He wrote, "Apni kursi ki peti baandh lijiye...#PathaanTeaser OUT NOW! Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @deepikapadukone @TheJohnAbraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf

The teaser of Shah Rukh Khan is thrilling and full of high-octane action sequences. The trailer showed SRK's character as a spy as he is out on a mission. The actor dons a new avatar, long braids, raw and rugged look. Indeed an explosive comeback for the actor. Next comes John Abraham, the trailer also shows a face-off between John and SRK, they point guns towards each other. The trailer also has snapshots of Deepika, needless to say, she looks stunning in those shots. There are a couple of romantic sequences between SRK and Deepika, which is a visual treat for fans. Unlike hard-core romantic films that SRK has been part of, Pathaan promises to keep its viewers at the edge of their seats. There is action, drama, romance and of course SRK.

John also has good screen time in the teaser, He is apparently an antagonist in the film. The teaser was dropped just a while back and fans have already predicted that the film will be a blockbuster.

Fans get emotional seeing SRK after four long years!

A fan wrote, "Am crying! My king is back and howw! The sexiest character you ever did... My heart is completely stopped! You will rule 2023 with such a bang ...my sexy pathaan #PathaanTeaser #ShahRukhKhan"

I AM CRYING! ? MY KING IS BACK AND HOWW! ?



THE SEXIEST CHARACTER YOU EVER DID... MY HEART IS COMPLETELY STOPPED! YOU WILL RULE 2023 WITH SUCH A BANG ...MY SEXY PATHAAN ❤️‍?#PathaanTeaser #ShahRukhKhan? pic.twitter.com/JxpzkJ7CS2 — ❥ Sнαн ᏦᎥ Ᏸ?ω? ? (@JacyKhan) November 2, 2022

FUQ FUQ FUQ.... MAUSAM TOH BIGAD CHUKA HAI ALREADY! ? YOU GAVE ME NO WARNING BEFORE A TABAAHI LIKE THIS! ?



MERA SEXY RAJA ❤️‍?



YEH KAISA ANDAAZ HAI APKE JAAN!



YEH KAISA JAANLEVA LOOK LE LIYA HAI APNE ...



MY KING IS COMING BACK ON THE BIG SCREEN AND LIKE THIS? ?? #Pathaan pic.twitter.com/vwpGwuUR7O — ❥ Sнαн ᏦᎥ Ᏸ?ω? ? (@JacyKhan) November 2, 2022

SRK's midnight birthday celebrations

SRK made a rare appearance last night and celebrated his birthday with fans. He waved at them, blew kisses, and did his signature pose with open arms as well as took a selfie with the crowd from his Mannat balcony. His younger son AbRam was also there.

Shah Rukh Khan is making a comeback with Pathaan after four long years. The expectations are high with the film.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan 'Pathaan' with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will be released next year in January. He also has Atlee's Jawan, opposite Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. Scheduled to release on 2nd June 2023, the film will mark Khan's pan-India debut. Apart from that, the actor also has Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' with Taapsee Pannu.