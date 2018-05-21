Vishal and Samantha-starrer Irumbu Thirai has ruled the Chennai box office in the second weekend as well despite the other new releases in Tamil Nadu. By the end of its second weekend, the flick has earned the 'hit' status at the Chennai box office.

In its second weekend, Irumbu Thirai has raked in Rs 98.32 lakh from 165 shows. The total 10-day collection of the flick stands at Rs 3.46 crore in the capital city of Tamil Nadu. The trade experts predicted the business of the flick will slow down at the box office due to the new releases. Surprisingly, the Vishal-starrer performed a lot better than other movies.

Hollywood movie Deadpool 2 had generated a lot of buzz in Chennai and the buzz seems to have translated into box office collection. In the first weekend, the film earned Rs 96.30 lakh from the English and dubbed Tamil versions together.

Unfortunately, Vijay Antony's film's dream run at the box office is showing signs of a dip. His latest movie Kaali has raked in Rs 61.21 lakh from 171 shows. His previous film Annadurai had earned Rs 1.44 crore from 240 shows in the opening weekend.

Arvind Swami and Amala Paul-starrer Bhaskar Oru Rascal had managed to collect Rs 72.12 lakh from 150 shows. It is considered to be an average opening.

The collection of Keerthy Suresh and Samantha's Mahanati (Nadigaiyar Thilagam) has slowed down despite great reviews. The movie had 90 shows in its second weekend from which it earned Rs 23.83 lakh taking its 10-day total collection at Rs 1.29 crore.

Arulnithi's Iravukku Aayiram Kangal is in the next place at the Chennai box office by earning Rs 10.41 lakh from 57 shows to take its total tally to Rs 1.12 crore. Bollywood movie Raazi is in the last position as it raked in Rs 9.84 lakh from 36 shows. The 10-day total business of Alia Bhatt-starrer stands at Rs 75.42 lakh.