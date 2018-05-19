Vishal's Irumbu Thirai has come out with flying colors at the box office despite facing issues during the release. Indeed, the movie has shown the signs of becoming a hit at the collection centres.

In the first week, Irumbu Thirai has grossed over Rs 17 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office with the worldwide box office collection estimated to be over Rs 20 crore. In Chennai alone, it has collected over Rs 2.2 crore.

In the opening weekend, Irumbu Thirai had raked in over Rs 9.5 crore. With favorable word-of-mouth coming its way from the audience and positive reviews from critics, the collection of the movie has remained stable even during the week.

The movie was released in over 300 theaters, though the morning shows were canceled on some screens owing to financial issues. Further, some more shows were canceled later in the day as fringe groups opposed the film's release, claiming that the flick projects Aadhar Card in a bad light.

However, the flick has overcome all hurdles and performed well at the box office. Moreover, the movie managed to do well despite the competition posed by movies like Nadigiar Thilagam.

PS Mithran's film is a movie on data theft and how the technology is a double-edged sword, with Samantha and Arjun Sarja in the lead roles.