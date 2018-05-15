Vishal's Irumbu Thirai and Keerthy Suresh's Mahanati have ruled the Chennai box office. Both the movies have done well at the box office.

Irumbu Thirai has collected Rs 1.27 lakh from 207 shows at the Chennai box office, reports Behindwoods. It is a good opening for the Vishal's flick. The movie is predicted to perform well, given the positive word-of-mouth.

With a few movies that include Vijay Anthony's Kaali releasing this week, it has to be seen how Irumbu Thirai will perform at the Chennai box office in the coming days.

Keerthy Suresh's Mahanati along with its Tamil version Nadigaiyar Thilagam has collected Rs 58.75 lakh from 150 shows. It is considered to be a good opening at the Chennai box office. Arulnithi's Iravukku Aayiram Kangal is in the third place by earning Rs 58.26 lakh from 177 shows.

Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu has entered its second weekend by raking in Rs 54.59 lakh from 174 shows. The total 10-day collection of the flick stands at Rs 3.02 crore, which is a very huge number for a movie that does not have A-list actor in the cast.

Bollywood movie Raazi has opened to an average opening by collecting Rs 31 lakh from 75 shows. Avengers: Infinity War has raked in Rs 14.17 lakh from 63 shows to take its total tally to Rs 6.45 crore in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

Another flick 102 Not Out has collected Rs 4.76 lakh from 27 shows. The total collection of the flick stands at Rs 48.87 lakh.

Tamil movie Diya has earned Rs 2.32 lakh from 21 shows to take its total tally to Rs 94.65 lakh by the end of its third weekend.