Vishal's Irumbu Thirai has got a good opening despite facing issues upon release. The film has performed better than other releases like Nadigaiyar Thilagam and Iravukku Aayiram Kangal in the three-day first weekend at the Tamil Nadu box office.

The trade experts have predicted Irumbu Thirai to have grossed over Rs 9.5 crore in the opening weekend at the Tamil Nadu box office. In Chennai alone, the movie has earned over Rs 1.30 crore.

The movie was released in over 300 screens. But the morning shows were cancelled at some centres owing to financial issues. Further, some shows were cancelled later in the day as fringe groups opposed the film's release, stating that the flick projects Aadhar Card in a bad light.

Irumbu Thirai is a movie on data theft and how the technology is a double-edged sword. It is a PS Mithran-directorial film, which has Samantha and Arjun Sarja in the key roles.

Nonetheless, the positive word-of-mouth and good reviews from the critics ensured that the flick draws the viewers' attention in a big way. The trade experts are of the opinion that Irumbu Thirai will do well in the days to come.

Other release like Nadigaiyar Thilagam, the Tamil version of Telugu movie Mahanati, has opened to an average opening. The movie is estimated to have made over Rs 3.5 crore in the opening weekend.

Keerthy Suresh, Samantha, Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay Devarakonda prominently feature in the cast. It is a biopic on legendary South Indian actress Savitri.

Iravukku Aayiram Kangal is an action thriller, which is off to a decent start. It has done over Rs 3 crore in the opening weekend. It has to be noted that the budget of the Arulnithi and Mahima Nambiar-starrer movie is lesser than the afore-mentioned movies.