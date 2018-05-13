Keerthy Suresh starrer Nadigaiyar Thilagam, the Tamil version of Telugu movie Mahanati, has hit the internet through backdoors. The movie is available for full download online, which is expected to affect the business of the flick.

Nag Ashwin has directed Nadigaiyar Thilagam, which is a biopic of late actress Savitri. Samantha, Dulquer Salmaan, and Vijay Devarakonda are in the key roles.

Nadigaiyar Thilagam is the latest victim to be hit by piracy. Usually, the makers form a team of their own to bring down the illegal links that put up the movie for illegal downloading and streaming. But the makers of Keerthy Suresh starrer seem like have not taken measures to prevent the piracy.

Piracy has badly affected not only Kollywood but other film industries across the world. Although many strict measures and policies have been implemented by governments, none of them has been successful in curbing this menace.

Almost all big movies these days make it to the internet within a day of their release. While some movies made their way to the internet (with good or poor print quality) within a day of release, there have been instances when some movies were leaked online even before they hit theatres.

It has to be noted that the piracy rate has increased manifold over the years with the rise in internet penetration across the globe and India.

Vishal, an actor and president of Tamil Film Producers' Council, had promised to take several measures to curb piracy and waged a war against it. But his attempts have failed to give positive results as illegal copies of the movies continue to appear online in one or the other form.