Nadigaiyar Thilagam (Mahanati in Telugu) is the biopic of legendary south Indian actress Savitri. Nag Ashwin has written and directed the movie, which is bankrolled by his father-in-law C Ashwini Dutt. Keerthy Suresh plays the title role with Dulquer Salmaan enacting the character of actor Gemini Ganeshan in the flick.

Samantha Akkineni will be seen as a journalist named Madhuravani. Vijay Devarakonda has done the role of Vijay Anthony. Rajendra Prasad, Tanikella Bharani, Bhanupriya, Malavika Nair, Tulasi and others are in the cast. Actors such as Jr NTR, Naga Chaitanya, Prakash Raj and a host of other actors have done a cameo.

Mickey J Meyer has composed the music, it has Dani Sanchez-Lopez's cinematography and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao's editing.

Nadigaiyar Thilagam tells her journey in films, success and failures, and stardom. Moreover, it throws light on her personal life.

Going by the posters and promos, Keerthy Suresh has close resemblances with Savitri. Although a section of people was skeptic about she doing justice to the legendary actress in the biopic, the teaser has clearly shown that the Bairabaa actress is the perfect choice for the role.

Will the movie, which is releasing on Wednesday, May 9, do justice to Savitri's life? Can the film win the hearts of the audience? Find it in the viewers' words below: