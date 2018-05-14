Keerthy Suresh's Mahanati has taken the international markets by storm in its opening weekend, collecting over $1.70 million at the overseas box office in five days.

The Naga Ashwin-directed biographical movie opened to an overwhelming response in the US premiere shows last Tuesday and gained momentum in the following days. Mahanati collected $1,285,098 (Rs 8.66 crore) at the US box office in four days. The movie smashed the record of Naa Peru Surya, which collected around $800,000 at the US box office in 10 days.

Taran Adarsh tweeted, "Having crossed the million dollar mark on Sat in USA, Telugu film #Mahanati has now set its sights at $ 2 million... The TRIUMPHANT RUN continues... Tue to Thu $ 637,737 Fri $ 251,125 Sat $ 396,236 / 142 locations Total: $ 1,285,098 [₹ 8.66 cr] @Rentrak."

The Keerthy Suresh-starrer fared well on Sunday and Nirvana Cinemas, which is its international distributor, confirmed that Mahanati would crossed $1.5 million mark at the US box office. The distributors tweeted on Sunday night, "#Mahanati is having a great Sunday too. We are just 20k shy of $1.5 Million.We should cross $1.5 million in an hour or so. A Million thanks to all the audience!"

As per early estimates, Mahanati has collected $256,346 at the US box office on Sunday, taking its five-day-extended first weekend total to 1,541,444. Idlebrain jeevi tweeted, "USA hourly gross at 10 pm PST on Sunday (13 May) #Mahanati - $256,346 #NaaPeruSuryaNaIlluIndia -$10,630 #Mehabooba - $8,595 #BharathAneNenu - $6,911"

Mahanati was released in several screen across Australia, Canada, UK, New Zealand, where it has minted $155,188 in four days. The distributors are yet to reveal its fifth day collection in these countries.

Taran Adarsh tweeted, "Telugu film #Mahanati is making a SPLASH in key international markets... Crosses million dollar mark in USA [details later in the day]... AUSTRALIA is holding STRONG... UK [considered a 'slow market' for most Indian films] is GOOD... NZ is ROCK-STEADY... Data follows..."

In a series of tweets, Taran Adarsh also revealed the collection of Mahanati in Canada, Australia, UK and New Zealand. He tweeted, Telugu film #Mahanati shows SOLID GROWTH on Sat in CANADA... Tue $ 3,468 Wed $ 1,705 Thu $ 1,494 1 location Fri $ 3,286 Sat $ 9,297 / 3 locations Total: $ 19,250 [₹ 12.98 lakhs]@Rentrak".

Taran added, "Telugu film #Mahanati - UK... Fri £ 11,839 Sat £ 16,534 / 15 locations Total: £ 28,373 [₹ 25.90 lakhs] @Rentrak Telugu film #Mahanati - NEW ZEALAND...Thu NZ$ 1,006 Fri NZ$ 2,373 Sat NZ$ 6,520 / 3 locations Total: NZ$ 9,899 [₹ 4.65 lakhs] @Rentrak Telugu film #Mahanati - AUSTRALIA... Wed A$ 31,500 Thu A$ 22,953 Fri A$ 31,070 Sat A$ 40,377 Total: A$ 125,900 [₹ 64.03 lakhs] @Rentrak".

Mahanati has collected approximately $1,700,000 (Rs 11.43 crore gross) at the overseas box office in five days. The movie has become another big success of Tollywood in the international markets.