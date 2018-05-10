Director Puri Jagannadh's Telugu movie Mehbooba featuring Akash Puri and Neha Shetty in the lead roles, has received positive review and good ratings from the audiences.

Mehbooba is a romantic action drama that is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Puri Jagannadh has written the script for the movie with Thatavarthi Kiran and A Sreedhar and co-produced with Charmy Kaur. The movie has been awarded with a U/A by the censor board and its runtime is 2.32 hours.

Mehbooba movie story: The movie is a love story of an Indian soldier (Akash Puri), whose girlfriend (Neha Shetty) is abducted by Pakistani soldiers. How he enters Pakistani territory and brings her back forms the remaining story.

Performances: As a soldier, Akash Puri has delivered brilliant performance, which is the highlight of Mehbooba. He impresses you in action and sentimental scenes. Neha Shetty has done good job and her chemistry with Akash is good. Murli Sharma, Amit Anand Raut, Vishu Reddy and others have done justice to their roles and they are also among the assets of the film, say the audience.

Technical: Mehbooba has rich production elements. Vishnu Sharma's picturization, Sandeep Chowta's songs and background score, Real Satheesh's action choreography, Shaik Jonny's art direction and Junaid Siddiqui's editing are the attractions on the technical front, say the viewers.

Mehbooba movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Continue to read audience's response.

Hemantmadhukar @hemantmadhukar

Just saw #Mehbooba .It's a terrificly crafted love story by @purijagan brilliant performance by @ActorAkashPuri .Fantastic music @Sandeep_Chowta at par production values @Charmmeofficial thumbs up to the entire team.

D_avuluri‏ @RISK_AJAY

#Mehbooba Decent film Puri jaganandh come back ✌✌✌ 1st half strictly avg fare 2nd half 40 min vintage Puri is back But mahanati undhi kabatti Deni position yento chudali

chanukya‏ @imchanukya

Done Watching #Mehabooba Feel Good Love Story from @purijagan Sir. Best Performance From @ActorAkashPuri @Neha__Shetty #Blockbuster Movie From @PuriConnects @Charmmeofficial BGM

e5‏ @e5channel

#Mehbooba is completely a different genre movie. @purijagan is back with his best dialogues & marvelous presentation of hero. @ActorAkashPuri excelled in his role. @Neha__Shetty is too good. DOP,Music n all other departments did their best. Don't miss it. #MehboobaOnMay11

Manoj‏ @manojvalluri