The trailer of Puri Jagannadh's Mehabooba starring Akash Puri and Neha Shetty shows that the movie is going to be a high-voltage action film with an intense love story.

Mehabooba is a romantic film set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. Puri Jagannadh has directed, produced and co-written the script of the film with Thatavarthi Kiran. The movie happens to be the first combo film of the father-son duo. There is a lot of hype and curiosity about the film and the film-goers were eagerly waiting to see the trailer.

Puri Jagannadh released the trailer of Mehabooba on his official YouTube channel Monday. The 2.06-minute-long video has received a good response with its view count reaching 1,682,348 in less than 24 hours. This is a record for a young actor like Akash Puri and also shows the hype surrounding the film.

The trailer offers a hint at the plotline of Mehabooba, which deals with the love story of an Indian soldier (Akash Puri), whose girlfriend (Neha Shetty) is abducted by Pakistani soldiers. How he enters Pakistani territory and brings her back forms the remaining story.

The trailer of Mehabooba offers a glimpse at Akash Puri, Neha Shetty, Murli Sharma and other lead artists' roles and performances, which are going to be the highlight of the movie. The video also shows that the film has rich production values and Sandeep Chowtha's music, picturization, choreography of action sequences and punch dialogues will be the attractions of the film.

The trailer of Mehabooba has not only impressed the audiences but also doubled their curiosity and expectations from the movie. Along with the film-goers, some celebs also took to Twitter to share the link of the video and excitement over watching. Here are some celebs' comments.

Ram Gopal Varma: @purijagan at his best in an epic style never before seen #MehboobaTrailer .. Hey @ActorAkashPuri you look like you will surely make your father super proud

Harish Shankar: Good to see @ActorAkashPuri my little Gabbar Singh as a Hero .... all the best buddy am sure Guruji @purijagan is super happy and proud ; All the best to team and @SVC_official

Gopichand Malineni: Adirindiiii trailar #MehboobaTrailer @purijagan's pen gun is on fire @ActorAkashPuri @Neha__Shetty @Charmmeofficial

Gopi Mohan: #MehboobaTrailer is spectacular with stunning visuals. @purijagan gave break to many stars..with #Mehbooba film he is giving big break to his son @ActorAkashPuri .I wish a great future to him. @Charmmeofficial @Sandeep_Chowta @Neha__Shetty @PuriConnects

S Thaman: This one is So Amazing @purijagan the master is back with the fire #MehboobaTrailer is simply outstanding !! @ActorAkashPuri is here to stay !! Loved every bit of it !! ♥️ @dilraju_svc

Prakash Raj's wife Pony Verma: #MehboobaTrailer looking massive .. surprise pack is #Akashpuri #likefatherlikeson surely he ll make his parents proud @purijagan !! Also have to mention grt work by @Charmmeofficial your hard work is seen darling .All the very best