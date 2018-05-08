Mahanati movie review and rating by audience: Live updates

Director Nag Aswin's Telugu movie Mahanati starring Keerthy Suresh, Dulquer Salmaan, Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Devarakonda, has received positive review and rating from the audience.

Mahanati is the biopic of South Indian actress Savitri and it is also released in Tamil as Nadigaiyar Thilagam. Siddhaarth Sivasamy has written the screenplay, while Sai Madhav Burra penned dialogues for the movie, which is produced by C Ashwini Dutt, Swapna Dutt, Priyanka Dutt under the banner Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema.

Mahanati story: Mahanati is the first ever south Indian biopic on the life of veteran actress Savitri. Set in four decades from 50's to 80's, the movie throws light on some important events of her life both as a superstar and a person. The film brings out certain interesting and lesser known aspects of her life.

Performances: Keerthy Suresh has played the titular role in Mahanati and she has done justice to it. Her performance is the highlight of the movie. Dulquer Salmaan, Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Devarakonda, who have played important roles and done justice. Jr NTR, Mohan Babu and host of other actors' cameo roles are also among the big attractions of the movie, say the viewers

Technical: Mahanati has good production values and Mickey J Meyer's music, Dani Sanchez-Lopez's cinematography, Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao's editing, dialogues, makeup and recreation of her era are attractions on the technical front, say the audiences.

We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Continue to read audience's response.