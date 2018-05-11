Actor Arulnithi has collaborated with newcomer Mu Maran for the latest Tamil movie, Iravukku Aayiram Kangal, with Mahima Nambiar as the female lead. The cast includes Ajmal, Vidya Pradeep, Suja Varunee, Aadukalam Naren, Achyuth Kumar and Anandraj. Sam CS has composed the music, with cinematography by Aravinnd Singh and San Lokesh in editing.

Iravukku Aayiram Kangal is a crime thriller in which Arulnithi plays the role of a taxi driver, while Mahima Nambiar portrays the character of a nurse. The movie revolves around the incidents that occur in a couple of hours, in one night.

The story is based on real-life incidents and the director has added commercial elements to make it a commercial entertainer.

Buzz

The audio and promos of Iravukku Aayiram Kangal have evoked a lot of curiosity about the film. With the flick clashing with biggies like Vishal's Irumbu Thirai and Keerthy Suresh's multi-starrer Nadigaiyar Thilagam, the movie is expected to be received exceedingly well by the audience.

Will the movie live up to the viewers' expectations and emerge victorious amid competition? Here's what the audience had to say:

Only Kollywood: Halfway through #IravukkuAayiramKangal. Many characters are unfolding on screen based on a crime. Replete with twists at regular intervals. Engaging so far! @arulnithitamil @24_PM_ @AxessFilm

Complete Cinemas: #IravukkuAayiramKangal 1st Half : Plenty of Characters & serial of sub-plots converge at one point with unanswered questions. Suspense Extends. @arulnithitamil @AxessFilm