The much-anticipated Deadpool 2 hit the theaters in numerous countries across the globe on May 18. The Ryan Reynolds-starrer returns to the big screen this summer with more jokes, more digs and more X-Men characters, which include Josh Brolin's Cable.

While the hype surrounding the movie hinted that it would have a massive opening at the box office, the superhero has enjoyed a grand welcome at the box office in the US and India.

The David Leitch directorial earned a spot on the 2018's top five biggest opening weekend in India with Rs 11.25 crore Day 1 collection, Bollywood Hungama shares. The film is ranked fourth on the chart below Padmaavat after pushing Padman to the fifth spot.

Film trade analyst Girish Johar had predicted that the movie will open to a minimum of Rs 8 crore-collection on day one. However, Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the opening day collection of the film on Twitter. He wrote, "#Deadpool2 takes an EXCELLENT START… FOURTH BIGGEST Day 1 – 2018 [Hindi + Hollywood films]… Expect biz to multiply on Sat and Sun… Fri ₹ 11.25 cr NettBOC. India biz… Note: English + Hindi + Tamil + Telugu."

Additionally, he mentioned how Hollywood films have been pulling Indian audiences to the theaters. He tweeted, "Hollywood films are strengthening and cementing their reach in India… #Deadpool2 has an Adults certification, yet the opening day is in double digits [all versions]… Proves, yet again, Hollywood event films/popular franchises are massive crowd pullers."

Deadpool 2 earned more than Logan's opening day box office collection in India. The Hugh Jackman-starrer X-Men movie had earned Rs 4.75 crore on the first day.

That's not all! The sequel's day-one collection at the box office is closer to the opening weekend collection of its predecessor, Deadpool. The 2016 release had earned a whopping Rs 14 crore in the opening weekend box office.

Although the X-Men movie was released on 2000 screens across India, same as Avengers: Infinity War, the movie is far from challenging the Avengers movie's India box office opening weekend collection.

With a double-digit start and rave reviews, Deadpool 2 is expected to earn more on Day 2 and Day 3.