deadpool 2
Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 2Ryan Reynolds, Instagram

With the records broken and made by Deadpool in February 2016, you would think that Deadpool would be an instant answer to the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all-time. However, it's not right. Deadpool 2's prequel fell a few million dollars short of earning the top spot in the table.

The X-Men movie is the second highest R-rated movie of all-time so far, in terms of box office records, with a worldwide collection of $363 million. So who's on top? Well, it's the Christ.

Deadpool 2 is up against The Passion of the Christ to become the highest-grossing R-rated movie. Currently, Box Office Mojo notes that the 2004 movie is at top of the list with a lifetime grossing of $370 million.

Judging by the buzz created by Deadpool 2, it shouldn't be difficult for the movie to beat the Christ and become the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time.

According to Deadline, Deadpool 2 is already earning the number one spot with its Thursday night collection. The site shared that Deadpool 2's Thursday night collection is estimated at a whopping $15 million, which is the best preview for an R-rated movie so far. The earlier record was held by the movie It, which collected $13.5 million at the box office.

Trade analysts predict that the Reynolds–Josh Brolin-starrer could open to a record-breaking $130-150 million in the US market alone. BOM predicts that the Deadpool 2 will earn at least $132.7 million and over.

If this happens, not only will Deadpool 2 pace faster towards winning the tag of the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time, it is sure to break several other records on its way to the top.

Forbes notes that the foul-mouthed anti-hero movie will record the Biggest R-rated opening weekend, biggest 20th Century Fox debut ever, biggest R-rated Thursday previews, biggest R-rated opening day collection, biggest R-rated second day collection, biggest R-rated Sunday collection, biggest non-holiday R-rated Monday collection, biggest opening weekend collection for actor Ryan Reynolds and Biggest X-Men debut ever.