Movie name: Deadpool 2

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Zazie Beetz, Brianna Hildebrand, TJ Miller, Julian Dennison, Stefan Kapicic and Karan Soni.

Directed by: David Leitch

Thank you Marvel Studios for setting up Thanos in another universe! Or else who would have known which X-Force member would have wiped out courtesy the Mad Titan's snap and we would have been deprived of the joy-ride Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 2 is.

After a little over two years, Reynolds dons the X-Men character suit for a blockbuster, intending to beat Jesus (The Passion of the Christ is the highest grossing R-Rated movie in the US). While box office numbers will show if he does end up beating the God or not, he definitely outdid himself from the first Deadpool in the sequel.

Deadpool 2 Story:

Deadpool is finally ready to set up his own family until a shootout happens and changes everything. While he reunites with his previous team from Deadpool, namely Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Colossus, yet another twist finds himself stuck with a mutant boy who is called the Firefist. Deadpool takes it upon himself to change the boy's ideologies while Cable is out attempting to kill the teenager.

Performances:

These stars can f**king act! While Reynolds proved that he was born to play Deadpool (and not Green Lantern), Josh Brolin is brilliant as Cable. The actor, who we saw as Thanos just a few weeks ago, successfully distinguished Cable from his alter Marvel character. His body drops the jaw and his revenge mode gets you hooked on the movie.

Zazie Beetz as Domino feels like a character you see in your everyday life. Too bad her character wasn't explored so much. Hopefully, we'll watch more of it if and when an X-Force movie is made. Stefan Kapicic's Colossus is another character who, without cracking any jokes, tickles your funny bones and moves your heart. Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio is adorable and I sure would like to see Deadpool and Yukio having more conversations in the future.

But I personally loved Karan Soni as Dopinder, apart from Reynolds obviously. Despite the movie taking digs at the Indo-American race, he nowhere brings in the stereotypical attitude in his acting. Right from his characteristics to his need to be a hero or rather anti-hero, Karan manages to hold the screen despite actors like Reynolds and Brolin being in the same frame. His chemistry with Reynolds is impeccable.

While I am not going to give away any spoilers but man, the casting of Vanisher, wow, just absolutely wow! No one saw that coming!

Script:

More is always less with Deadpool. You just get greedy with every scene. Although there are a few scenes where you tend to take your eyes off the screen but you instantly bring back your attention to the screen because you want to what next could Deadpool do.

Music:

Deadpool 2 has an amazing soundtrack. A preview of which we already received with Celine Dion's Ashes that was released a few days ago. The director's use of contrasting music to a scene is pure brilliance.

Negative:

The movie feels like a drag in a few places but Leitch successfully brings you back on the bandwagon almost faster than you'd expect.

Deadpool 2 doesn't let you get attached to any character. For example, there is a portion of the movie where Wade Wilson is hurt and has a near-death experience but you don't feel that pain for him.

Post-credits scenes:

Okay, we have to talk about this! Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Reynolds, I bow down to you. Taking a dig at Avengers, X-Men, and Wolverine is one thing but taking a dig at yourself is sheer, sheer brilliance. Trust me, you would want to stay back for all the post-credits scene.

Final verdict:

Deadpool 2 is work of creative genius that needs to be watched by one and all. It would help if you skim through the X-Men history (if not watch all of them) to understand all the jokes in the movie.

Deadpool 2, now in cinemas.

Watch the Deadpool 2 trailer here: