Deadpool 2 opens this weekend and Ryan Reynolds returns as the hilarious X-Men character. The Deadpool sequel is garnering rave reviews from the critics and everyone is talking about the mind-blowing post-credits scene.

While we will not delve into the scenes that were a part of the movie, the makers have shared the various post-credit scene ideas that were penned but never happened. This included a controversial baby Hitler killing sequence and a scene featuring the Avengers: Infinity War actor Chris Evans.

Speaking to Uproxx, Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick revealed that there was a scene featuring the Captain America actor as the Human Torch from the Fantastic Four but they chose to go with the one currently seen in the movie.

"There were different codas kicked around. There were more X-Force interviews that were talked about. One was Chris Evans as Human Torch," they told the publication before adding, "Someone had the idea we actually did and we thought that was better. But we definitely had a lot more X-Force interviews with bizarre, random people coming in to interview."

They also shared that a scene which showed Deadpool killing baby Hitler but was removed. "Deadpool goes back and kills baby Hitler at the very end. That's what was supposed to happen," Reese shared.

"We shot it and we put it in front of an audience. He's got the crib and he's standing in the German nursery and he's leaning over the crib to do it and there was kind of this, "ohhhhh." And we thought we don't want to leave the crowd on an "ohhhhh." So it ended up coming out," he shared.

"Our last moment was Deadpoolsaying "Maximum effort!" as he goes in to throttle the baby. It does make you squeamish," he continued, and Wernick joined in, "There's even a draft of that scene where we back it up, even more, where he's standing over baby Hitler and says, "God, that is a toughie." He finds a Sharpie and draws a moustache on the baby – a little baby moustache – and says 'Maximum effort!'"

Deadpool actor Reynolds also shared that there was a scene in connection to Disney that Fox removed from the movie. The actor told Entertainment Weekly, "This is a sore spot for me because there's a joke in the movie that is not in the movie now because — I'm probably not even allowed to say this — Fox made me take it out. It had more to do with Disney, and they made me take it out. As I look back at it, I think maybe that was a wise decision."

If not for all, the Evans scene should have made it to the movie! Deadpool 2 releases on May 18. Check out all the digs that the movie was allowed to make (at DC Universe and Thanos) in the Deadpool 2 trailer below: