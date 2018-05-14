There is no stopping for Avengers: Infinity War. The Marvel extravaganza which has united several Marvel Cinematic Universe characters in one film has earned a spot among the top five highest grossing movies of all time.

Variety notes that the Avengers movie currently poses a worldwide box office collection of $1.606 billion cume that has earned it a spot as the fifth highest grossing movie globally. This achievement has also led to the Marvel movie becoming the highest earning superhero movie ever.

According to Box Office Mojo, the April release recorded another $61.8 million collection (estimate) in its third weekend at the box office which pushed Avengers: Infinity War's domestic box office collection to stand at $547.8 million.

Infinity War currently stands as the eighth highest-grossing film of all time at the US box office. Black Panther holds the third spot.

On the international front, Infinity War had a rocking debut in China and delivered an estimated $200 million collection. This has helped Infinity War record a collection of $1.059 billion, surpassing Avengers: Age of Ultron's $946.4 million, Box Office Mojo reports.

With the earnings, Marvel's marvel stands behind Jurassic World on the top five highest grossing movies of all-time. Jurassic World recorded a collection of $1.67 billion.

Which is the highest grossing movie of all-time?

As per numbers, James Cameron holds the top two spots with Avatar and Titanic. Avatar recorded a collection of $2.788 billion whereas the number two spot movie Titanic collected $2.187 billion. Star Wars: The Force Awakens ranks third on the list with a collection of $2.068 billion.

As for Infinity War, the Avengers movie could face some competition in the coming weekend as Fox's Deadpool 2 is slated to release on May 18. The Ryan Reynolds movie is the second most anticipated movie of the year. The Hollywood Reporter writes that Deadpool 2 is tracking a box office opening of $150 million.