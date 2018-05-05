Thanos might have wiped off half the Universe with the snap of his finger but Marvel is eying at wiping off all the records held by any movie released before Avengers: Infinity War. The Russo Brothers directorial has been smashing and setting new records with every passing day.

The April release has already earned the highest opening weekend collections in the US and highest opening weekend collection for a Hollywood movie in India. Now, Avengers: Infinity War is on the track to becoming the highest earning Hollywood movie in India ever.

According to the Avengers: Infinity War box office collection numbers shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Marvel movie has earned surpassed the Rs 200-crore mark with its gross box office collection. However, the film is still short by an approximate of Rs 44 crore before it could register itself in the Rs 200-crore club in India.

The Marvel movie earned a sensational Rs 11.75 crore on Day 6 (Wednesday) at the box office and Rs 9.73 crore on Day 7 (Thursday), ending its first week run with a whopping Rs 156.64 crore net and Rs 200.82 crore gross. This is the highest opening week collection recorded by a Hollywood movie in India.

If the Marvel movie keeps its pace through the second weekend (and judging by previous hit Hollywood movies in Indian market the numbers are only going to shoot up to register double-digit earnings), Avengers: Infinity War could beat The Jungle Book's lifetime collection in Indian market by the end of its second weekend at the box office.

Avengers: Infinity War could add another Rs 10 crore on Friday (Day 8), Rs10-15 crore on Saturday and Sunday (Day 9 and 10) respectively, the film would surpass The Jungle Book's net earning of Rs 188 crore, according to Bollywood Hungama.

The Jungle Book took five weeks to establish the top spot in the country. Factors like nostalgia, the holiday season and the movie's ability to cater to all age groups helped the movie rule the box office. Although Marvel did not have the nostalgia and age group factor to its benefit, the studio's ten-year-long journey towards the Infinity Stones, the hype surrounding Thanos and the ensemble of almost all Marvel superheroes in one movie favored the movie at the box office.

This is not the only record Avengers: Infinity War will set this weekend. On the international front, the Marvel movie could become the fastest superhero movie to have collected $1 billion at the worldwide box office. The film will open in Russia this weekend and Forbes notes that the market will boost the movie's international collection.

Marvel/Facebook

While Avengers: Infinity War will enter its third weekend in the US next week, it will release in China next week. The market could contribute another $100 million to the movie's earnings. According to Exhibitor Relations, India is the fifth highest international contributor of Avengers: Infinity War's worldwide box office collection yet.

At the US box office, Infinity War has already earned $322 million and is expected to rule the second weekend as well.