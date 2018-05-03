Avengers: Infinity War opened to a whopping Rs 94.30 crore in India.

Internationally, the Marvel movie earned $258.2 million at the US domestic box office whereas $382.7 million for a global total of $640.9 million in its first weekend.

Avengers: Infinity War is having a marvelous run at the box office in India. The movie has already registered the highest opening weekend box office collections of 2018 with a massive Rs 94.30 crore net business until Sunday night and continued to earn another Rs 20. 52 and Rs 20.34 nett on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

Avengers: Infinity War's India box office collection until Day 5 stands at a whopping Rs 135.16 crore net and the gross figures standing a brilliant Rs 173.28 crore, as shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Judging the consistency of the numbers, the film could draw in another Rs 15 to 20 crore on Wednesday (Day 6) and could manage another double digit collection on Thursday.

If Avengers: Infinity War keeps up the current pace, it could beat Padmaava's first week box office collection to become the highest opening weekend collecting movie. According to Bollywood Hungama, the Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh-Shahid Kapoor starrer earned Rs 166.50 in its first week. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's controversial movie is currently tops this list. But the Hollywood superhero movie could dethrone it soon. Avengers: Infinity War currently stands second on the list.

In terms of first week box office collection, the Marvel movie has already pace ahead of movies like Raees (Rs 118.36 cr), Bodyguard (Rs 115 cr), Baaghi 2 (Rs 112.85 cr) and Singham Returns (Rs 112.59 cr). Avengers: Infinity War has already been crowned as 2018's highest opening weekend grosser in India.

Internationally, Avengers: Infinity War has already registered the biggest opening weekend collection of all-time, leaving Star Wars: The Force Awakens behind. In its first weekend at the box office, Infinity War registered a whopping $258.2 million at the US domestic box office whereas $382.7 million for a global total of $640.9 million, Variety reports.

At the time of reporting, Infinity War has earned $282 million domestically and the international share of $443 million. The total collections stands at $725.5 million worldwide.