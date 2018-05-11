Hollywood film Avengers: Infinity War has created a history at the Indian box office by earning over Rs 200 crore net income in just two weeks run. Marvel's film is officially now Hollywood's first Rs 200 crore film and biggest grosser.

At a time when Bollywood movies are finding it difficult to enter the Rs 200 crore club despite starring A-list stars, a Hollywood movie has achieved that feat. The film completed its two-week run and earned Rs 203.94 crore net at the Indian box office. Not just the net collection, the film has crossed Rs 250 crore mark in India with its gross collection.

"#AvengersInfinityWar biz at a glance... Week 1: 156.64 cr Week 2: ₹ 47.30 cr Total: ₹ 203.94 cr NBOC. India biz. Note: English + Hindi + Tamil + Telugu. BLOCKBUSTER," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

"#AvengersInfinityWar is a GAME-CHANGER for Hollywood films in India... [Week 2] Fri 7.17 cr, Sat 10.53 cr, Sun 13.04 cr, Mon 4.90 cr, Tue 4.31 cr, Wed 3.80 cr, Thu 3.55 cr. Total: 203.94 cr NettBOC. India biz... GrossBOC: ₹ 261.46 cr... #Avengers #InfinityWar," he added.

"The Top 2 HIGHEST GROSSING Hollywood films in India - #AvengersInfinityWar and #TheJungleBook - have a commonality... Disney India... That's a standout achievement" Adarsh tweeted May 10.

Until now, Disney's The Jungle Book had achieved the feat of becoming the biggest Bollywood grosser but Avengers: Infinity War has pushed past the film's record. The film continues its strong run at the box office and is expected to rake in good money until the release of Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 2 in India next week.

Directed by Russo Brothers, the film features an ensemble cast, including Josh Brolin, Chris Evans, Sebastian Stan, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chadwick Boseman, Letitia Wright, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland, Elizabeth Olsen, Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Carrie Coon, Linda Cardellini, Pom Klementieff, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Danai Gurira, Paul Bettany, Gwyneth Paltrow, Peter Dinklage, Mark Ruffalo, Anthony Mackie, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, Sean Gunn, Benedict Wong and Don Cheadle.