Once again it is Hollywood vs Bollywood at the Indian box office and once again it is Hollywood that has taken the lead. Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War, which is in its second week now in India, has taken the lead over the newly released 102 Not Out and Omerta at the box office.

Avengers: Infinity War remained the first choice of moviegoers on its second Friday in India, raking in around Rs 7.17 crore net at the box office. After the eighth day at the Indian box office, the collection stands at Rs 163.81 crore net and Rs 210.01 crore gross.

"#AvengersInfinityWar remains the first choice of moviegoers... Commences Week 2 on a SOLID NOTE... Inches closer to 200 cr... [Week 2] Fri 7.17 cr. Total: 163.81 cr NettBOC. India biz... GrossBOC: 210.01 cr... #Avengers #InfinityWar," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

While the Hollywood movie is ruling the ticket window, Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor starrer 102 Not Out, which was released May 4, had a slow start. The film saw low occupancy in the morning show and showed little improvement during the evening show. The overall opening day occupancy remained low.

On its first day, Umesh Shukla's directorial earned Rs 3.52 crore, which is higher than what was predicted. The film now needs to record a good hold over Saturday and Sunday at the box office to take its opening weekend collection to a decent note.

"Like most content-driven films aimed at families, #102NotOut started on a slow note, but gathered momentum from evening onwards... A HEALTHY GROWTH is on the cards on Sat and Sun... Word of mouth is SUPER-STRONG... Fri 3.52 cr. India biz," Adarsh tweeted.

Rajkummar Rao's Omertà, on the other hand, had a poor start. The film's first-day collection is less than Rs 1 crore and even in the Gulf market, it has had a lukewarm start.

"#Omertà has a lukewarm start... Fri 54 lakhs. India biz... Needs miraculous growth over the weekend to sustain. UAE Thu AED 24,625.78 Fri AED 52,098.33 GCC Thu AED 2,994.84 Fri AED 5,224.05," trade analyst Adarsh added.