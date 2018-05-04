Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor-starrer 102 Not Out has opened with positive reviews, but the film has started on a slow note with less occupancy at the domestic box office. Umesh Shukla's directorial has opened to 10 percent occupancy in India on its first day.

The comedy-drama released this Friday in approximately 1,100 screens opened to limited occupancy. The Amitabh-Rishi starrer is not expected to earn much at the box office in its opening day. According to reports, the opening day collection will be in the range of Rs 2 crore to Rs 2.5 crore.

"With industry stalwarts like Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan starring in the movie, 102 Not Out has generated quite the buzz around its release. Its trailer was also received well by the audience. But the fact remains that the film will have a fairly limited release as it only caters to the tier-one cities and the so-called multiplex audiences," trade analyst Girish Johar told The Indian Express.

Not just limited screens, the film also facing a big competition from the Hollywood film Avengers: Infinity War and Rajkummar Rao's Omertà. While Omertà opened with a low occupancy, Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War is still leading the Indian box office market with a huge market.

A lot depends on the word of mouth for 102 Not Out to pick up its pace at the box office and take its opening weekend total on a good note. Trade analysts are positive that the occupancy will increase over the weekend because of the nostalgia factor.

For the first time, Amitabh is playing the role of Rishi's father in the film. Also, 102 Not Out marks the comeback of the iconic jodi of the two legendary actors after a gap of 27 years.

"We worked in this film after 27 years, but from the time we went on the set, we started rehearsing. We did not feel the gap between these years. I feel proud to say that I have been working with him for the last 44 years. Our first film was Kabhi Kabhie (1976) and the last time we worked together was in Ajooba (1991)," Rishi in an interview with IANS shared his experience of working with Amitabh again after almost three decades.