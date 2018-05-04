Rajkummar Rao
Rajkummar Rao in OmertaInstagram

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Rajesh Tailang, Blake Allan, Keval Arora
Director: Hansal Mehta
Written by: Mukul Dev, Hansal Mehta
Release date: May 4, 2018

Rajkummar Rao's Omerta released across theatres in India Friday May 4 and reviews have been pouring in since morning. It has opened to mixed response from the audience and critics alike.

Omerta movie plot:

The Hansal Mehta directorial has managed to educate the viewers about the infamous British-born terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who kidnapped and murdered Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl in 2002. But unfortunately some moviegoers couldn't connect with Mehta's story-telling, which apparently failed to give enough insight into the life of the terrorist.

Many people also found a bit of shade of Shahid (Mehta's previously directorial) in Omerta. Rajkummar Rao, as always, has managed to impress the audience with his brilliant portrayal and seems to have done justice to the character. This is the first time Rajkummar Rao is seen playing a negative character on the silver screen.

Omerta movie morning shows and occupancy:

The early morning shows witnessed tremendously low occupancy around only 2 percent with merely 1-2 shows in theatres in many parts of the country. It was made with a budget of less than Rs 10 crores.

The reason for having less footfalls is also pretty understandable as it targets only a small section of audience and may not attract the larger sections in cinema halls.

Check out Omerta movie review by audience:

Those who have already watched Omerta in the morning shows shared their reaction on Twitter. While some people have been praising Rajkummar Rao's acting skills and Hansal Mehta's intense story-telling, others were left disappointed as they thought that the screenplay didn't support the film's vision.