Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Rajesh Tailang, Blake Allan, Keval Arora

Director: Hansal Mehta

Written by: Mukul Dev, Hansal Mehta

Release date: May 4, 2018

Rajkummar Rao's Omerta released across theatres in India Friday May 4 and reviews have been pouring in since morning. It has opened to mixed response from the audience and critics alike.

Omerta movie plot:

The Hansal Mehta directorial has managed to educate the viewers about the infamous British-born terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who kidnapped and murdered Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl in 2002. But unfortunately some moviegoers couldn't connect with Mehta's story-telling, which apparently failed to give enough insight into the life of the terrorist.

Many people also found a bit of shade of Shahid (Mehta's previously directorial) in Omerta. Rajkummar Rao, as always, has managed to impress the audience with his brilliant portrayal and seems to have done justice to the character. This is the first time Rajkummar Rao is seen playing a negative character on the silver screen.

Omerta movie morning shows and occupancy:

The early morning shows witnessed tremendously low occupancy around only 2 percent with merely 1-2 shows in theatres in many parts of the country. It was made with a budget of less than Rs 10 crores.

The reason for having less footfalls is also pretty understandable as it targets only a small section of audience and may not attract the larger sections in cinema halls.

Check out Omerta movie review by audience:

Those who have already watched Omerta in the morning shows shared their reaction on Twitter. While some people have been praising Rajkummar Rao's acting skills and Hansal Mehta's intense story-telling, others were left disappointed as they thought that the screenplay didn't support the film's vision.

#Omerta I was so eager to watch it.. But "A" — Just Talks (@sanket_r_d) May 4, 2018

Its on a Rare Occasion that @RajkummarRao disappoints with his film. And yes i am disappointed with #Omerta I have to admit the film had a vision of a classic but screenplay did not support it. Rating - 2.5/5 What to Do - Better to avoid to have Better memories of Mr. Rao. — Abhishek Parihar (@BlogDrive) May 4, 2018

#omerta is so uni-dimensional, in a supposed tense scene in afghanistan when they play some afghani song, it sounds like 'afghan jalebi' #Satyanaash — manishalakhe (@manishalakhe) May 4, 2018

What to say about this Pearson Mr @RajkummarRao hats of to you sir for #Omerta every time your role in the movie mind blowing — Dhaval (@dmamin83) May 4, 2018

Its #Omerta Day booked tickets on 12:30 waiting for the time to run fast to see @RajkummarRao it will be eye feast to audience to see a charecter i think he will be best negative role of this year Rock it bro.... pic.twitter.com/MwN7osh9rF — Venkatesh Yadav (@ThotaYadav13) May 4, 2018

#QuickReview Terrorists are made of these cliches. #Omerta tries very hard to connect, explain, even shock you, but Pablo Escobar in Narcos was better created. — manishalakhe (@manishalakhe) May 4, 2018

#Omerta @RajkummarRao @mehtahansal Just watched the paid preview show, n m just awestruck! I don't think the portrayal of Omar Shaikh could b more natural, i felt i was witnessing the real moments. U have just not only NAILED but LIVED him. I still have that last smile fresh — Kayomarz Daruwala (@kayodaruwala) May 3, 2018

Watched premier show today at PVR pune, what a brilliant performance you have done @RajkummarRao sir, must watch movie. #OMERTA. — Rafiq Shaikh (@Rafiq68) May 3, 2018

#Omerta is fucking insane.@RajkummarRao @mehtahansal brilliant work once again after Shahid and aligarh. — Anil Rajpurohit (@Kanjus_marwadii) May 3, 2018

#Omerta @mehtahansal However, everyone please make your own mind up after watching this absolutely commendable and daring effort. — Vinit Masram (@vinitmasram) May 3, 2018

#Omerta is a movie that'll capture all you for the moment. The story telling by @mehtahansal is too impactful.

What @RajkummarRao has done in the movie is beyond explanation, no words for that. Watching his devil smile will show you that he was completely immersed in his role. — Akshay Bhandari (@akshayyBhandari) May 3, 2018

Watched #Omerta last night and was blown away by @RajkummarRao 's meticulous performance. There is madness in his method, shocking precision in his potrayal that takes you spiralling into #Omar 's dark&disturbing world. @mehtahansal gives us a cinematic gem and is a must watch. pic.twitter.com/PEBQaLVIZq — Rudrani Chattoraj (@rudrani_rudz) May 3, 2018

#Omertà is... disappointing. And that's simply because the Censor board must've cut shit out of the film. Wasn't as hard hitting & eye opening as I expected. Although what I took home was a cold, stunning @RajkummarRao who's the soul of this film. (1/2) — Verun Chavaan (@chappallungi) May 3, 2018