Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor starrer 102 Not Out is all set to release in Indian theatres Friday, April 4, but those who have already watched the film in special screening or in the UAE are praising the film on social media.

Directed by Umesh Shukla, the film tells the story of an elderly father-son relationship. The film features Amitabh Bachchan as the 102-year-old father, while Rishi his 75-year-old son. The trailer shows that Big B's character is lively, always cheerful and wants to become the oldest living man in the world, on the other hand, Rishi's character is a bit grumpy.

The film is based on a Gujarati play written by Saumya Joshi, who is also the writer of the film 102 Not Out. The film has garnered good buzz on social media, mainly because of the star cast and the unique storyline. For the first time, Amitabh and Rishi came together to play the role of father and son. Also, the two talented and legendary actors are sharing the big screen after a gap of 27 years.

"We worked in this film after 27 years, but from the time we went on the set, we started rehearsing. We did not feel the gap between these years. I feel proud to say that I have been working with him for the last 44 years. Our first film was Kabhi Kabhie (1976) and the last time we worked together was in Ajooba (1991)," Rishi in an interview with IANS shared his experience of working with Amitabh again after almost three decades.

The film has also received positive ratings from critics and celebs. Critics are calling it an emotional as well as a fun drama, while celebrities are going gaga over Amitabh and Rishi's chemistry.

And now the audience is praising the movie. Moviegoers took to social media to share their review and said the movie is leaving several teary-eyed because of the emotional connect.

