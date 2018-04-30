Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor expressed his disgust at new-age actors stressing more on body-building rather than focusing on improving the art of acting.

The 102 Not Out actor is of the opinion that actors should think about joining film schools or work with good directors, rather than building biceps in gyms.

"I am observing that to become an actor, people say, they want to join gym. Why join a gym? Why don't you join an institute where they teach you how to act? You must work with a good director and work in a film where you have good actors, so you should observe the actor and understand things," PTI quoted Rishi as saying.

Citing the example of his son Ranbir Kapoor, who had worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali as an assistant director in Black before making his debut in Saawariya, Rishi further said that "it's bulls**t" for anyone to think of going to gym or know how to fight in order to become an actor.

"Observation is a big tool for any actor. You observe and you bank it in your mind. I don't know why all these actors think going to a gym or riding horses or learning how to fight are the steps to becoming an actor. It is absolutely bullshit and nonsense," he added.

Backing up his words, Rishi gave the example of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, and said that he gained the title of superstar and "angry young man" despite not having such muscular body but with sheer talent and hard-work.

Rishi is one senior actor who is known for not mincing his words, and this is not the first time that he expressed irritation at something. Recently, the 65-year-old actor had made some unpleasant remarks on media people after getting fed-up of interacting with them for the promotions of his own movie – 102 Not Out.

Rishi had said that he can't keep on interacting with reporters, and if he continues to do so, he would get aggressive and might end up beating the interviewers.