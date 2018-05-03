Critics' reviews of Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor starrer 102 Not Out are out and according to them, the film is worth a watch.

The movie, directed by Umesh Shukla, is about a father-son relationship played by Big B and Rishi, respectively. Amitabh plays the role of a 102-year-old father, who wants to create a world record and become the oldest living person on Earth, while Rishi plays the role of a 75-year-old balding son.

102 Not Out will release in theatres Friday, April 4, but before booking the tickets read the critics review here.

Subhash K Jha in his review said that the film is a deeply satisfying father-son story. "The two super-accomplished actors ensure the interest-level never drops. On the contrary, the dynamics of the drama-on-film are supremely controlled allowing the characters to expand their emotional spectrum without losing the core of humanism that grips the morality tale," he added.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan of Gulf News said that the film is a brisk dramedy and Amitabh Bachchan—Rishi Kapoor do the heavy lifting. "What sets 102 Not Out apart is also how it has strayed away from the traditional Hindi film format," she added.

Rachit Gupta of The Times of India gave 3.5 stars and said that the film is best enjoyed with family. "Director Umesh Shukla's treatment is unmistakably light and breezy. '102 Not Out' has brightly lit frames, attractive production design and a visage that just looks and feels pleasant. The writing by Saumya Joshi, who also penned the original Gujarati play that inspired the film, is in tune with the mood of the film," he added.

Meena Iyer of DNA said that the movie will give theatre feel and called it an enjoyable film. "The main reason to watch this film is the fact that it brings together two of Indian cinema's finest talents — Amitabh and Rishi — after a gap of 27 years," she said.

Anita Iyer of Khaleej Times said the movie fails to impress and director Umesh Shukla wasted the opportunity. "It is director Umesh Shukla's second film adapted from a play after 'Oh My God', starring Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal.

"But unlike 'OMG', this adapted film doesn't come across as the right project to get these stalwarts together. While '102 Not Out' might have been a great script for a play and clicked wonderfully with a live audience, it falls flat as a film," he added.