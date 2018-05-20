Keerthy Suresh's Mahanati continues to keep the registers ringing at the ticket counters across the US in its second week and its collection has now crossed the $2 million mark at the US box office in 11 days.

Having opened to fantastic response, Mahanati went on to collect $1,954,946 at the US box office in its nine-day-extended first week. Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted on May 18, "#Mahanati collects $36,671 on 2nd Thursday from 127 USA locations. Total US gross is $1,954,946. It will cross $2M today (Friday). Fabulous! "

Mahanati had a huge demand in the US, but the distributors failed to get enough number of screens to cater to the massive demand. Since there was no big-ticket release in its second week, the distributors have now managed to add more number of screens across the US.

The Naga Ashwini-directed movie needed to collect $45,000+ to crore to cross the $2 million mark in the country. Mahanati collected $$59,672 at the US box office on its second Friday, taking its 10-day total to $2,014,618.

Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted, "#Mahanati collects $59,672 from 114 USA locations on 2nd Friday at 7 pm PST by taking total to $2 Million! A great achievement for #Mahanati @KeerthyOfficial @Samanthaprabhu2 @TheDeverakonda @dulQuer"

As per early trends, the Keerthy Suresh starrer has shown decent growth with its collection almost doubling on its second Saturday. Mahanati has collected $94,472 at the US box office on its 11th day, taking its total to $2.14 million. It has become the eighth highest grossing Telugu movie in the US, beating Fidaa.

Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted, "#Mahanati 2nd Saturday USA hourly gross at 6 pm PST is $94,472 from 108 locations. Total USA gross so far is approximately $2.14 Million. Now #Mahanati is the 8th highest Telugu USA grosser as it slides ahead of #Fidaa @KeerthyOfficial @Samanthaprabhu2 @TheDeverakonda."

Mahanati starring Keerthy Suresh, Samantha, Vijay Devarkonda and Dulquer Salmaan has collected Rs 41.80 crore at the worldwide box office in its nine-day-extended first week. The movie earned Rs 23.25 crore for its global distributors, who have shelled out Rs 20 crore on its theatrical rights.