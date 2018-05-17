Director Naga Ashwini's Mahanati starring Keerthy Suresh has continued to storm the US box office even on the weekdays, with its collection inching closer to $2 million mark in eight days.

The biopic of late legendry actress Savitri opened to overwhelming response on May 8 and went on to make good collection over the weekend. Mahanati collected $1,655,779 at the US box office in the five-day-extended first weekend.

Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted, "#Mahanati collects $289,577 on Sunday from 152 USA locations with per location average of $1,905. Total gross is $1,655,779. By first weekend, this movie becomes the 15th highest Telugu USA grosser! Excellent!! "

Mahanati witnessed a steep decline in its business on Monday and earned $66,949 at the US box office on its sixth day. The Naga Ashwin-directed movie showed decent growth on Tuesday, as there were some offers on its tickets collected. The film showed drop again on Wednesday and distributors are yet to reveal its collection.

Mahanati collected $1.8 million at the US box office in seven days. Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted, "#Mahanati collects $112,279 on deals Tuesday from 116 USA locations. Some more locations are yes to report! Total gross so far is $1,835,006. Excellent! #Mahanati is the 12th Telugu grosser in USA as of now! @KeerthyOfficial @Samanthaprabhu2."

Mahanati has shown a fantastic performance at the US box office and its collection is almost on par with that of recent big-ticket releases Bharat Ane Nenu and Rangasthalam. Now, the movie needs to mint $175,000 to cross $2 million mark at the US box office. Its current pace of collection shows that the movie would achieve this feat on its second Friday.

However, Mahanati will not have competition in its second week, as there are no big-ticket releases. Hence, the distributors are increasing its screen count on Thursday to cater to the demand. It should be seen whether this would help the movie to cross $3 million mark at the US box office.