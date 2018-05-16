Actress Keerthy Suresh's Mahanati/Nadigaiyar Thilagam continues to keep the cash registers ringing at the worldwide box office on weekdays and has taken its seven-day collection beyond Rs 35 crore mark.

Mahanati is a biopic on the life of late legendary actress Savitri. The story had created a lot of curiosity and hype for the movie, which is simultaneously made in Tamil as Nadigaiyar Thilagam. The Telugu version was released in cinema halls in the Telugu states and some international markets on May 9, while its Tamil version hit the screens on May 11.

Both the versions opened to fantastic response and went on to make good collection on the following days. Mahanati and Nadigaiyar Thilagam together collected Rs 28.70 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. They earned Rs 16.15 crore together for its global distributors in just five days.

Both the versions witnessed around 50 drop in their collections on Monday, as it was a busy working day for most of the film goers. Mahanati and Nadigaiyar Thilagam remained rock-steady and made decent collection at the ticket counters across the globe on Tuesday.

Mahanati and Nadigaiyar Thilagam are estimated to have collected Rs 6.50 crore gross at the worldwide box office in on Monday and Tuesday. Its seven-day total collection stands at Rs 35.20 crore gross.

Mahanati has reportedly been made with a whopping budget of Rs 25 crore and the movie fetched Rs 20 crore for its producers from the sale of the theatrical rights of its Telugu and Tamil versions. Now, both the versions have recovered nearly 100 percent of the distributors' investments in seven days.

Mahanati has been written and directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by C Ashwini Dutt, Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema. Keerthy Suresh has played titular role, while Dulquer Salmaan, Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Devarakonda, Rajendra Prasad and Bhanupriya appeared in other pivotal roles. The film has Mickey J Meyer's music and Dani Sanchez-Lopez's camera work.